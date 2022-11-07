We got an eye exam for the first time in over 20 years: Here's how it went

As someone who’s lived a life without glasses or contacts, an eye exam has never been on my to-do list. In fact, I couldn’t even tell you the last time I had my eyes checked but it was likely more than 20 years ago.

Admittedly, I’ve always considered myself to have excellent eyesight. For one, I can see things that are super far away when others can’t — a so-called skill I often boasted about as a kid. Surely that made me a prime example of perfect vision, right?

However, when I started working as a writer three years ago, I suddenly found myself staring at screens all day — which as we all know, isn’t exactly great for the old peepers. Sometimes, at the end of a long day, I’d catch myself rubbing my suddenly tired and heavy eyes or notice a dull pain brewing in my head. Could my excessive screen time be affecting my eye health?

With this in mind, I booked an eye test at Specsavers — still adamant that my vision was totally fine, but figuring I had nothing to lose.

The optical retail chain, which prides itself on a commitment to delivering quality eye care, first entered the Canadian market in 2021. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to open 50 high-tech optometry clinics and optical stores in Alberta before 2024 — with new stores open in Edmonton, Lethbridge, Calgary, and St. Albert in the coming weeks.

The test, which was provided by an independent optometrist in-store, started with a 3D eye scan (also known as an OCT scan), a process that uses light waves to take cross-section pictures of your retina. The scan has been shown to significantly increase the detection rates of conditions such as glaucoma, diabetes, and macular degeneration.

Next, the optometrist had me identify letters on a screen in front of me through different lenses — some of which appeared as a blurry mess before me, and others I proudly read with ease. My eyes were then examined more thoroughly using lights to determine my overall eye health.

The entire process took less than 30 minutes and was incredibly thorough and informative, with the optometrist explaining what was happening throughout. Following the final step, I waited patiently as the optometrist reviewed the information he had collected throughout the exam, readying myself to be complimented on my immaculate test results so I could be on my way. Spoiler: that was not the case.

Alas, I do not have perfect vision. While my belief that I have a knack for seeing things clearly from a distance was accurate, seeing objects nearby is something I struggle with — and this is what they call farsighted.

My first thought was to blame my pesky laptop (and my post-work habit of scrolling through TikTok), but studies actually suggest that blue light, while straining on the eyes, doesn’t actually appear to impact vision. So, the optometrist informed me that my sight has likely always been this way, and will likely continue to be this way. I guess that’s what I get for bragging to my classmates, hey?

I hadn’t realized that many eye conditions progress without symptoms, which means that your eye health may change without you experiencing any difference in your vision. Specsavers provides advanced 3D eye scan (OCT) to every eye exam to make sure changes to your eye health are spotted as early as possible.

The result had me feeling surprised, and maybe even a little disappointed that I’d been wrong the whole time, but that feeling quickly turned to excitement as I began to browse through Specsavers’ wide range of sleek and stylish glasses.

Their brilliant customer advisors talked me through the different options, including designer lines by Hugo Boss, Liberty, Marc Jacobs, and Vivienne Westwood, and allowed me to try on different frames to see which ones I liked best. I settled on a very chic, soft pink coloured pair, which would be custom-made for my specific needs. Trust me when I say I’ll be wearing them to all of my Zoom meetings for the foreseeable future.

Overall, my experience at Specsavers was informative, thorough, and genuinely enjoyable. The staff was friendly and knowledgeable, and I left feeling satisfied that I’d received quality care and now knew the status of my vision and eye health.

The quick and easy process is something I’d recommend to anyone who has concerns about their vision or eye health, or anyone who, like me, hasn’t had an eye test in a long time.

If you’re interested in booking an eye exam at Specsavers or learning more about the process, click here.