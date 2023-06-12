Huge portion of Waterton Lakes National Park closed after heavy flooding

Parks Canada says a large portion of Waterton Lakes National Park is closed due to heavy rain that caused flooding in the area.

In a Facebook post, the park said on Sunday evening a “significant rain event” of more than 50 mm occurred over a portion of Waterton Lakes National Park.

“This rain caused debris flows in several areas and roads are affected,” with Parks Canada stating it is discouraging recreational travel to Waterton Lakes National Park at this time to allow response operations to take place.

An area closure is in place for all backcountry areas and hiking trails, apart from the townsite and Kootenai Brown Trail as well as the Townsite Lakeshore Trail.

On and off-trail activities (trail use, climbing, scrambling, etc.) are not permitted at this time.

The Red Rock Parkway, Akamina Parkway, and all backcountry campgrounds are also closed.

Parks Canada says Akamina Parkway is expected to be closed throughout the week and weekend.

There is no imminent danger to the townsite, and the flood closure bulletin for the area states the closure will be in effect “until further notice.”