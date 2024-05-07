Alberta's Crescent Falls set to reopen this summer after year-long closure

A popular waterfall in the Alberta Rockies will be open just in time for the heart of summer, according to a notice by Alberta Parks.

Alberta Forestry, Parks, and Tourism has kept the Crescent Falls Provincial Recreation Area shuttered since last May to complete construction activities to upgrade the site.

The roaring Crescent Falls in the recreation area plummets 30 metres over two ledges and offers breathtaking views of the Bighorn River Valley.

The notice added that the area is closed to reduce danger to the general public as contractors work in the area, moving heavy equipment and materials on land and near water and to aid in construction efficiency.

You might also like: This hiking trail in Alberta leads you to colourful rocks and stunning mountain views

10 terrific camping spots to check out in Alberta this May long weekend

Alberta's government says these eight jobs are in highest demand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Schykulski Photography📷🍁 (@danschyk)

“It is more time- and cost-effective to complete this project during optimal weather conditions,” the notice added along with the contractor needing to be able to work without keeping track of the public in the area.

Access to Crescent Falls will be gated at Highway 11 until construction is complete. Construction crews will also monitor the construction areas and barricades with Conservation officers enforcing the area closure under the Provincial Parks Act. People popping by are reminded to not cross construction barriers and to follow all signage.