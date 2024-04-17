Stay cool this summer at these 6 amazing water parks in Alberta

There’s nothing better than summer in Alberta, and we can’t wait for that first hot and sunny day when we can jump in the lake or hit the outdoor pool.

Here are the six best water parks in the province to visit this summer (not that we’re counting down the days or anything).

What: Launch yourself down one of the 17 slides this water park has to offer, then ride the waves in the wave pool! If you happen to forget your bathing suit, a zip line over the park is calling your name! This water park is located at West Edmonton Mall, so if you are doing some shopping and have the urge to jump in a pool, head over to World Water Park.

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton, Alberta

Cost: Available online, $64

What: Here’s the perfect place to make a splash and cool yourself off while getting your summer tan on… or a sunburn, but hopefully the former. Check out the 15-foot slide, climbing wall, trapeze swing, and monkey swing bars on beautiful Sylvan Lake. This outdoor water park gives you the opportunity to test your athletic abilities.

Where: Bay #1, 5100 Lakeshore Drive, Sylvan Lake, Alberta

Tickets: Available online, $40 for a full-day pass

What: Nature lovers, this one’s for you. This outdoor river-fed water park is an amazing experience for those who love the great outdoors and aren’t huge fans of indoor pools. Rent a tube for five dollars or BYOT to float down the river! Take a break from all the fun and enjoy a picnic-table lunch with your family and friends.

Where: 3800 River Bend Drive, Red Deer County, Alberta

Tickets: Free admission, $6 to rent a tube

What: Soak up the sun outdoors while hopping between two outdoor pools and a hot tub at this park. Challenge your body by swimming laps in the four-lane Jr. Olympic swimming pool at McKay Ranch.

Where: Abbey Centre, Box 220, 4500 Womacks Road, Blackfalds, Alberta

Admission: $9

What: Featuring two waterslides, a diving board, a climbing wall, and a nearby spray park, Henderson Pool in Lethbridge has something for everyone and is the perfect spot to spend a gorgeous summer day in southern Alberta.

Where: 2710 Parkside Drive South, Lethbridge, Alberta

Cost: $7 adult day admission

What: Located two hours northwest of Edmonton, the Whitecourt River Slides are open during the summer months and are a fantastic spot to spend time with friends and family. The water feature includes two artificial creeks with a series of pools and drops for tubing and play and a shallow basin and beach at the end of the creeks.

Where: Festival Park — 51st Street, Whitecourt, Alberta

Cost: Free (Bring your own tube)