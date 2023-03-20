“It didn’t feel safe": University of Alberta hockey team refuses handshakes

The University of Alberta Golden Bears aren’t U SPORTS hockey champions, but they stole the show at the national championship tournament in PEI.

While the University of New Brunswick Reds defeated Alberta 3-0 in the final, the game’s final moments featured the Charlottetown fans chanting, “will they shake hands,” towards the Golden Bears.

Alberta skipped the traditional handshake line in the semi-final after a violent third period against the UPEI Panthers when Panthers forward Zac Beauregard skated into Alberta goaltender Ethan Kruger with 12 minutes left in the third, as PEI trailed 3-0.

In quick retaliation, Kruger grabbed Beauregard’s legs before the UPEI forward threw a sucker punch into Kruger’s face, causing tempers to boil over.

U SPORTS MHKY: Tempers flaring here in the third period. UPEI's Zac Beauregard skated right into Alberta's Ethan Kruger, sparking Kruger to seemingly grab him by the legs. Many then got involved. Kruger looks to be hurt. He's down on the ice now. #USPORTS pic.twitter.com/zFechC2VZs — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) March 19, 2023

Kruger was forced to leave the game due to concussion protocol, replaced by former Edmonton Oiler Matt Berlin, while Beauregard picked up a 10-minute game misconduct, bringing PEI’s penalty total to 48 minutes in the game.

“[He] hits him blindside of the head. That [kind of] game happened in the ’80s,” Alberta head coach Ian Herbers said. “That shouldn’t be happening in today’s game; it just ruins the game of hockey.”

U SPORTS MHKY: Another angle of the incident involving Zac Beauregard and Ethan Kruger. Alberta head coach Ian Herbers provided no update on Kruger’s status for tomorrow during post-game media. 🎥 @justinarenburg2 pic.twitter.com/g7659ss6rb — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) March 19, 2023

Fans threw bottles on the ice, jeered the Alberta players, and an assistant coach of the Golden Bears flipped the bird at the crowd of nearly 4,000.

“It didn’t feel safe for the players. I thought something else would happen, then get into a bigger incident and create bigger havoc, and then a big black eye for [U SPORTS],” Herbers said. “I didn’t want that opportunity to happen.”

Alberta Golden Bears head coach Ian Herbers says his team didn’t shake hands because they were worried UPEI posed a risk. “Didn’t feel safe for our players, we thought something else would happen… I didn’t want that opportunity to happen.”#USPORTS pic.twitter.com/sS0J8F7QD3 — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) March 19, 2023

Alberta went on to win the semi-final 4-1, putting a disappointing end to UPEI’s cinderella run as the eighth seed that beat the top-seeded Calgary Dinos in the opening round. Yet, UPEI head coach Forbes MacPherson defended his player’s actions in the scrum.

Wow. Alberta leaves the ice immediately, refusing to shake hands with UPEI. The spice. pic.twitter.com/kOj8Lgx4UZ — Jamie Tozer (@station_nation) March 19, 2023

“Zac’s a small guy, and he plays very fast and very hard,” he said. “He was making a strong play to the net to try to score a goal at the time. The fact is, Zac, weighs 146 pounds, and he’s right-handed. And he hit the goalie with his left hand open-handed. So I mean, you tell me.”

While UNB claimed the U SPORTS title against Alberta in a penalty-less final, PEI went on to lose the bronze medal game to the University of Quebec Trois Riviers Patriotes on Sunday, but the semi-final emotions still were evident as their season officially ended.

🟥🏆UNB REDS WIN U CUP🏆🟥 The UNB Reds win their 9th U SPORTS Men’s Hockey Championship with a dominant 3-0 win over the Alberta Golden Bears in PEI. They beat Alberta in the U CUP Final for the second time ever.#USPORTS pic.twitter.com/xJa1EjhOLz — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) March 20, 2023

“It’s kind of classless, like yea, it was a rough game, but I mean, it’s hockey,” first-year PEI forward Kaleb Pearson said. “Some of the plays, they shouldn’t happen, but come on, at least you can shake our hands.”