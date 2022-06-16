10 authentic foodie havens around Metro Vancouver you need to visit ASAP

Vancouver is world-renowned for its scenic beauty but that’s not all it has to offer. Both the downtown core and surrounding communities are a food lover’s idea of heaven with a deliciously long list of must-visit foodie locations to suit all taste preferences.

So whether it’s your first trip or you’re a regular visitor in search of some inspo, with the help of West Coast Food, we’ve curated a list of 10 delectable eateries to factor into your next trip.

Coquitlam lies roughly 15 km east of Vancouver and is easily accessible by car and transit. The city’s diversity is reflected in the many cuisine choices, like authentic Korean BBQ, Filipino, Persian, and Dim Sum.

For yummy Korean seafood, try the newly opened Bambada. Share a seafood pot and be wowed by not just the impressive presentation but also the delectable tastes of seafood and fresh veggies.

Address: 2764 Barnet Highway #201, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-474-3900

Instagram

With over 70% of Richmond’s population claiming Asian heritage, it’s no wonder that it is famous for its authentic Asian cuisine. The city even has its own Dumpling Trail which includes Bánh Mì Très Bon — specializing in Vietnamese sandwiches and pho with a French twist.

We highly recommend their signature dish: Bánh Bột Lọc — freshly prepared, chewy, tapioca dumplings with shrimp and pork filling served with fish sauce and topped with green onion and crispy shallots (anyone else salivating?).

Address: #1840-4720 McClelland Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-273-4422

Instagram

With a view overlooking the ocean and White Rock’s famous pier, Charlie Don’t Surf is a favourite spot for locals and visitors alike. Specializing in fresh, wild seafood, served with local, organic vegetables and a range of craft beers, this spot also has an outdoor patio so you can enjoy your food (and brew) al fresco.

At this stunning, seaside eatery, be sure to try the West Coast Bouillabaisse: mussels, shrimp, prawns, wild salmon, and pacific cod in a spicy saffron, pesto, and tomato broth with a splash of Pernod.

Address: 15011 Marine Drive, White Rock

Phone: 604-538-1988

Instagram

This contemporary Mexican restaurant has been a firm favourite with locals since opening in New Westminster in 2015. Run by Alejandro Diaz, who brought his culinary expertise with him when he moved from Mexico City to Canada, local favourites include Chile Relleno (poblano, panela cheese, green rice, salsa ranchera) and Sopa Azteca (pulled Fraser Valley chicken, avocado, tortilla strips, crema, chilli tomato broth, and Oaxaca cheese). Accompany your delectable meal with the smoky, barrel-aged El Vincente cocktail.

Address: 680 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-1849

Instagram

For pretty, instagrammable dishes that delight the tastebuds, take a trip to Fanta in Langley City. The decadent dining area and delicate dishes — such as the Chor Muang Flower Dumplings — are sure to delight. Try the King Oyster Mushroom Risotto (tom kha broth risotto, grilled mushrooms, and Swiss cheese).

You can also test your cooking abilities by booking a cooking class with BCD Culinary Academy and Catering, a private venue developed for special events, weddings, cooking classes, and high tea.

Address: 20542 Fraser Highway, Langley

Phone: 604-530-6803

Instagram

Nestled between the mountains and the water, Vancouver’s North Shore is accessible from the city via a short drive or a scenic, 12-minute public transit SeaBus ride (yes, public transit out west includes a boat).

Fishworks boasts “timeless classics and contemporary and modern cuisine.” Why not combine two Canadian staples – poutine and seafood – by trying their Halibut Poutine with goat cheese gravy, garlic confit, sundried tomato, and balsamic? Pro tip: pair your meal with a local vino for the true West Coast experience.

Address: 91 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-340-3449

Instagram

“A small, fun room where guests can come and eat great food, and just have a good time” was the idea behind Juke Fried Chicken, according to co-owner Justin Tisdall in a previous interview with Daily Hive.

This restaurant opened in Vancouver’s historic Chinatown in 2016, inspired by the legacy of ‘juke joints‘ in the deep south of the US. The pandemic saw the venue moving to takeout and opening a cocktail-forward space, called Chickadee Room where revellers can order food from Juke and have it delivered to their table (make sure to reserve in advance).

Juke boasts a menu of mouthwatering, crunchy, fried (gluten-free) chicken, sticky pork ribs, and chicken nuggets. Sides include cornbread and East Asian peanut slaw — you’re welcome in advance for this introduction.

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5853

Instagram

Award-winning Chef Vikram Vij’s Surrey location, My Shanti, is a must for any discerning foodie. Well-known on the Vancouver food scene — and recognized by the late Anthony Bourdain — Vij says he aims to give diners “bold flavours” to “excite” the palate and “arouse” the senses.

Try the Udaipur Chaat (spinach, eggplant, sweet potatoes, crispy rice puffs, and chutneys) and the Duck Biryani which is slow-roasted in a clay pot with coconut rice and raita.

At this delicious eatery, you can also book ahead for a special culinary experience — we’re talking an 11-dish, private tasting experience and a tour of the restaurant by Chef Vij.

Address: 15869 Croydon Drive, Surrey

Phone: 604-560-4416

Instagram

The village of Fort Langley is home to the Fort Langley National Historic Site, where visitors flock to learn about the Hudson Bay Company’s fur trading post. While you visit, make sure to stop by Sabà, where dishes are inspired by the colours and flavours of the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

You can choose from Sabà Café or Bistro (located two minutes from each other). Sip a cappuccino and nibble a freshly baked pastry in the Italian-style courtyard at the Café, or dig into a tasty brunch, lunch, or dinner at the bistro.

For brunch, try the Sabà Benny, served on a house-made fresh herb scone with crispy, smashed potatoes and fresh greens. For dinner, the Cioppino features steamed Salt Spring Island mussels, Manila clams, and jumbo shrimp served in a fresh tomato, basil, and white wine broth, topped with a pan-seared lingcod.

Address: 23343 Mavis Avenue, Unit 102, Langley

Phone: 778-545-0024

Instagram

Attracting visitors for its museums, art galleries, cultural centres, and restaurants, Burnaby is just 15 minutes from downtown Vancouver.

Situated in the upcoming Burnaby Heights area — famous for its eclectic mix of businesses owned by friendly merchants who are deeply tied to their community — this Italian restaurant offers diners an authentic Italian experience with locally sourced ingredients.

Fresh, in-house creations include focaccia, Tagliatelle al Ragù, hand-made pizza from the wood-fired oven, and potato gnocchi — with braised beef short rib, tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano cheese.

Address: 4022 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-423-3310

Instagram

With countless options beyond the downtown core, it’s important to look at the whole of Metro Vancouver when creating your list of must-eats for your next trip to the city.

And now that we’ve whetted your appetite, check out this comprehensive list of eateries throughout Metro Vancouver and start planning your next foodie adventure.