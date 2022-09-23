Act fast: An unclaimed lottery prize in Alberta will soon be lost

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says an unclaimed lottery prize could soon be lost, and someone in Alberta could be $250,000 richer.

The WCLC says time is running out to claim the prize for an EXTRA ticket that won $250,000 and was purchased in Alberta outside of Edmonton and Calgary on October 12, 2021, with the winning number 2175081.

The winner (or winners) have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize.

Unclaimed prizes on national games are returned to players through guaranteed Jackpots and Bonus draws. Unclaimed prizes on regional games are returned to the member provinces and territories as revenue.

Check WCLC’s website for unclaimed prizes. If you have a winning ticket, contact WCLC at 1-800-665-3313.

If the person who bought the ticket claims the prize, they’ll join recent winners like this man in Leduc, this Sherwood Park resident, and this woman in Fort Macleod. So many Alberta winners, we love to see it!