The United Conservative Party of Alberta (UCP) is under fire after one of the winners of its “Her Vision” essay writing contest expressed extremely controversial views.

The essay that was selected as the third-place finisher had hints of replacement theory when discussing saying it is now popular to think Albertan children are unnecessary because we can “import foreigners to replace us.”

It went on to state that women were not equal to men and that women being guided into traditionally male-dominated careers is “not only misguided but dangerous.”

There was plenty of outrage about this online.

If this essay is where you want Alberta to go, it’s absolutely disgusting.

Be glad we didn’t draw attention to it with our massive Albertan science communication account. It would probably be trending.

Make a statement. Do better.@HomeniukJ @Alberta_UCP #AbLeg https://t.co/6Ls0tiNZSA — Jason Zackowski (@ZedScience) August 9, 2022

Addendum: I feel a deep, deep sadness for the young woman who penned this essay. I sincerely hope that she one day sees beyond the ideas she holds now, and that she can imagine different possibilities for women instead of being supported by UCP MLAs for the views she holds. — Holly Hoye (@hollyhoye) August 9, 2022

This vision is infuriating, not inspiring. A woman’s worth is not dependent on their ability to reproduce. https://t.co/GVQiu4Zs5A — Erin Stang Chrusch (she/her) (@erinchrusch) August 9, 2022

The writer of the essay goes on to say if they were in parliament they would be in favour of financially rewarding families “for their reproductive service.”

The UCP has since taken the essay down from its website. But not before its political opposition made their voices heard.

This is horrific. This must be corrected immediately. Imagine the message this sends to young women across Alberta. #ableg #abpoli #yyc #yeg https://t.co/8G2Kssjwnj — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) August 9, 2022

The contest itself came under fire when it was announced in February for “inviting women to explore how they can contribute to a better society.”