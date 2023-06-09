Two-year-old girl dies after falling into the Bow River near Canmore

A two-year-old girl who went missing from the Bow River Campground near Canmore has been found dead.

Canmore RCMP received a report at 4:55 pm yesterday about a missing two-year-old at the campground.

Mounties, along with RCMP Traffic Services, Canmore Fire Rescue, Conservation Offices and Kananaskis Mountain Rescue, helped with the search; however, the girl was found in the river just before 5:30 pm.

The two-year-old was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts go out to the family of the young girl,” RCMP said in a news release.

The child is being taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.