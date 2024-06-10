Treliving's history with Markstrom could fuel Leafs-Flames trade

While only two teams are left in the NHL playoffs, we’re well into the offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

With the Flames missing out on the postseason for a second consecutive year and the Leafs crashing out in the first round, it wouldn’t really surprise any if there was some serious roster turnover in both of those markets

On Sunday’s episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman posited the idea that a swap of goaltender Jacob Markstrom could make sense for both Toronto and Calgary, with the Leafs general manager previously inking Markstrom to his six-year contract back in 2020 while he was running the Flames.

“A couple of other teams I wonder about there, too, anybody looking for a goalie, but a couple of teams I wonder about: Toronto, and I know deals with Toronto and Calgary are kind of complicated, but the GM in Toronto is the guy who signed Markstrom in Calgary and, just on paper, a Markstrom-[Joseph] Woll combination is a pretty good combination. So, I look at that and I say, ‘I could see why a team like Toronto would be interested in that, potentially,’” Friedman said.

Markstrom currently has two years left on the $36 million contract, with a cap hit of $6 million each season.

“Now, the thing about Markstrom is trading for him, he’s basically a two times $6 [million] player you’re trading for, and if your choice is trading for a goalie, especially him with that contract, or going out and signing someone in free agency that might be a bigger number, you’re very happy to take [Markstrom]. So I can understand why there’d be a lot of interest in Markstrom, but obviously, a lot of people are suspecting New Jersey and there’s a few teams that suspect Toronto and Ottawa as well. Plus, Toronto kicks tires on everybody,” Friedman added.