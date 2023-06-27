Treliving has to wait for Flames pick until joining Leafs at draft

Brad Treliving can sit at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ draft table, but only after the Calgary Flames have used their first-round pick.

There had been plenty of talk that Treliving wouldn’t be able to sit with the Leafs for the entirety of the 2023 Draft, but that has since changed. As per TSN’s Chris Johnston, Treliving has confirmed that he will be able to join the Leafs’ brass as soon as the Flames make their selection at No. 16 overall.

Brad Treliving says he can join the #leafs personnel at the draft table once Calgary has made their selection with the 16th pick on Wednesday night. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 27, 2023

Treliving isn’t allowed to join the Leafs from the get-go because of the contract he remains under with the Flames. Though the 53-year-old parted ways with the organization in April, his contract runs through June. That contract has several restrictions, one of which will force him to sit elsewhere at the draft until the Flames have made their first-round selection.

Many are baffled by this latest update, stating how ineffective it will be. Several fans have voiced their confusion on Twitter, pointing to the fact that even if not sitting with them, Treliving would have no problem contacting everyone at the table through his cell phone.

Once Treliving can join the draft table, he and the rest of his staff will have some time to discuss who they hope to grab with their first-round pick in the No. 28 spot. That is, if they still have it.

There has been talk that the Leafs are looking to deal their first-round pick for immediate roster help, as this team is undoubtedly in win-now mode given the unknown futures of Auston Matthews and William Nylander. If they were to move the pick, they could be waiting some time to make another, as their second pick as of now isn’t until the fifth round at No. 153 overall.