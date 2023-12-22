Trade talks have been quiet regarding the Flames and Lindholm: report

Discussions surrounding either a trade or possible extension involving Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm have been nearly nonexistent as of late.

Dating back to the summer, rumours were flying around about whether Lindholm would be extended in Calgary or dealt to a contending team. Fast forward to December, and the future of the 29-year-old continues to remain unclear.

During training camp, reports surfaced that the Flames were discussing a long-term extension with Lindholm, with the dollar figure believed to be around $9 million per season. However, talks between the two sides went cold, making a trade seem likely.

In a recent segment of Insider Trading, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun confirmed that a trade is the most probable outcome involving Lindholm. That said, trade talks involving the Swedish centreman have been extremely quiet.

“First thing is, it’s been really quiet on [the trade] front, too,” LeBrun said. “Part of it is that there have not been a lot of conversations between the Lindholm camp and the Calgary Flames. Not that you should read into that, because the Flames haven’t told him they’re definitely moving him, and Lindholm hasn’t told the Flames he definitely wants out, so there is that.

“But, I do think he’s going to get dealt closer to March 8th. The two teams that come to mind for me are the Boston Bruins and the Colorado Avalanche. Both can use that fit.”

Lindholm is having a down season by his standards, having scored just eight goals and 23 points through 33 games. That said, he is one of several Flames who have struggled to put up offence, and could be in line for an offensive explosion on a new team. At his best, he is a Selke Trophy-like talent who is capable of putting up big scoring numbers. Should the Flames look to move him, plenty of teams will show some interest.