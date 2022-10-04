If you are looking to get your hands on something for a wicked price, the Government of Canada is auctioning off a bunch of stuff that has either been seized or forfeited.

Sure you can bid on items from across Canada, but there are some neat things up for grabs right here in Alberta.

It can all be found on GCSurplus, an online site that sells surplus federal government assets, such as furniture, cars, trucks, boats, farm equipment, and more. It also lists forfeited goods from federal and provincial law enforcement agencies such as jewellery, collectors’ items, appliances, and large-volume materials, such as metal, wood, or textiles.

So let’s take a quick peek at some of the wildest and biggest up for sale.

Minimum Bid: $5,000

Info: Located in Edmonton, the battery is dead, unknown condition of tractor. It must be towed from the site and the purchaser must supply all labour and equipment for the removal. This vehicle is sold used, without mechanical inspection, and may require unknown repairs.

Minimum Bid: $250

Info: Located in Edmonton, this treadmill has a Flexible Shock Absorption System, HDTV Monitor and a non-conforming plug end. It could not be tested by GCSurplus and is being sold used and may require unknown repairs.

Minimum Bid: $500

Info: This skidoo has no keys, battery is non-functional, the hours and kilometres are unknown (unable to obtain reading) and has dents, scratches, paint chips and rust.

Cold Weather Parkas

Minimum Bid: $150

Info: Approximately 26 parkas are up for grabs; however, items could be torn, damaged or missing parts. Any mention of a sale item’s condition in the sales listing represents the best assessment of the sales representative at the time of listing and is offered for guidance only and is not an enforceable condition of the sale and quantities are approximate.

If you are curious as to what else is available in Alberta, you can check out your options here.