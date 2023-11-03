As we get closer to the holiday season, November is the perfect time to get your shopping done early. And you can show that you #LoveYYC by supporting our local businesses in Calgary.

Whether you’re looking to scope out the coolest spots in the city or want to get a personalized gift for your loved ones, Calgary has so many hidden gems around every corner to help you make lasting memories for the holidays.

For all the vintage shoppers, boot lovers, and local supporters, here’s a list of some of the best spots in Calgary to shop this November.

Nothing gets more local than a farmers’ market — where you can interact with farmers and artisans in your area and get some of the best goods.

With two locations, one in the south on 77 Avenue and the other in the west on Greenbriar Drive, each location is stocked with Albertan favs that’ll be sure to impress either on your table or as you unwrap them.

From produce to apparel and beyond, each farmers market has a zone designated for kids, making a trip here an occasion for the whole family.

Offering a curated selection of products from local makers, Canadian brands, and independent companies they admire, The Livery Shop is home to some truly one-of-a-kind pieces that’ll help round out your gift shopping.

Originally home to Calgary-based jewelry company, CoutuKitsch, and the retail outpost for Calgary apparel company Camp Brand Goods, you’ll be able to find stylish apparel for the whole family and lifestyle items that are sure to impress.

Too busy exploring Calgary but still want to experience The Livery Shop? You can let the staff help you find that special something that’ll fit your needs and budget with their new personal shopping service — offered Wednesday to Friday from noon to 2 pm.

There’s no other fashion statement that screams Calgary like a good ole pair of cowboy boots, and you won’t find a better pair than at Alberta Boot Company.

Locally hand-crafted in their Calgary-based factory, Alberta Boot Company makes iconic, authentic boots that harken back to Canadian prairie roots while mixing in contemporary elements, functionality, and most importantly, comfort.

Whether you’re on the ranch or out in the city, you can find athletes, movie stars, and even royalty sporting Alberta Boot Company boots.

With stores in Inglewood, Beltline, and Kensington, Peacock Boutique Consignment has over 50 years of history in Calgary and is the city’s first consignment store.

Specializing in women’s mid-to-high-end brand-name consignment, the store also offers a range of private shopping options — with the option to throw your own catered shopping party!

The store also gives back to the local Calgary community, having donated over 500,000 articles of clothing to local charities and organizations.

Offering traditional Native art, jewelry, moccasins, gift items, leather, and beadwork on display, Moonstone Creation Native Gallery will give you authentic pieces crafted by one of over 50 Indigenous and First Nations artists.

Located in the city centre’s Inglewood neighbourhood, this gallery has been in business for over 15 years and hosts several classes including traditional beadwork, porcupine quillwork, ceremonial drums, medicine wheel training, and dream catcher making.

Hot tip: most of the jewellery you’ll find is hand-crafted by the owners, making them unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that you cannot find anywhere else.

Ready to see all the amazing businesses in Calgary you can support this November?

