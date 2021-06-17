A new homestyle pizza spot just opened this week in Calgary: Toto Pizza.

The fresh spot for a slice is located right behind its sister restaurant, Villa Firenze, at 610 1 Avenue NE in Bridgeland.

Toto is a new extension of the Nicastro family business, built off of the strong family culture of Villa Firenze.

The restaurant promises “creative and experiential” offerings. It’s now open for lunch Wednesday to Friday from 11:30 am to 2 pm and for dinner Wednesday to Saturday from 5 to 10 pm.

Be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the neighbourhood.

Toto Pizza

Address: 610 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-265-1990

Instagram