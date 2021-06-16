It’s that time of year: FREE Stampede breakfasts are going to be happening, and we are so here for it.

One of the first ones we’ve seen announced is being hosted by Oxford Learning Calgary West. They’ll be offering a free Stampede breakfast on July 16, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm, while supplies last.

This brekkie is grab-and-go only, so if you plan to attend, prepare for a good time, not a long time.

Health and safety guidelines must be followed and mask-wearing is also required at this breakfast.

Folks looking to attend are asked to follow Oxford Learning Calgary West’s social media accounts for updated details leading up to the event.

Oxford Learning Calgary West FREE Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm

Where: 404 Old Banff Coach Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: FREE