Tornado watches issued for large swath of Alberta

A large chunk of central Alberta has been placed under a tornado watch Wednesday afternoon, with a high risk of severe thunderstorms today.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

Strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain are also possible, and thunderstorms may develop in the foothills later this afternoon. If they develop, they will become severe with very large hail, very strong winds, and a risk of a tornado.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

The tornado watch is in effect for numerous communities including Red Deer, Drumheller, Cochrane, Airdrie, and Sylvan Lake. Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect for numerous areas around the Edmonton region.

ECCC says in the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

You can check out all the weather watches and warnings in Alberta here.