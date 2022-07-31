Tornado warning issued for area in central Alberta

A tornado warning has been issued in central Alberta as severe thunderstorms bubbled up across the province Sunday.

“At 3:52 pm Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning by Environment Canada stated.

The severe thunderstorm was located 20 km northwest of Galahad and is moving southeast at 30 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

Doppler radar indicated that the severe thunderstorm was possibly producing a tornado.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately,” the warning added.

Possible Tornado Alert Jul31 352PM Take necessary precautions. Flagstaff County https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg #ABtornado — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) July 31, 2022

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for a possible tornado advising people in the area to seek shelter immediately in a “basement or reinforced structure.”

“Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls,” the alert stated.

“If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine.”