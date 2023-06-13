Tornado risk and large hail in play for parts of Alberta today

Today is shaping up to be an active weather day in the province, with the chance of a tornado developing in central and northern Alberta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Thunderstorm Outlook Potential says thunderstorms are expected through much of Alberta on Tuesday, with the area of highest risk for severe storms being northwest of Edmonton.

“Supercells are likely to develop, with large hail and strong wind gusts as the main hazards. However, a tornado cannot be ruled out,” the ECCC added.

The low swinging into the province is also set to bring a good amount of rain to some areas this evening, with northeastern Alberta set to receive the most with amounts of 20 to 40 millimetres possible in the Fort Chipewyan region.

There is a chance of severe thunderstorms today within the yellow area of this map. The primary threats are large hail, strong wind gusts, and the possibility of a tornado. Stay up to date with watches and warnings. #ABStorm #ABWx pic.twitter.com/aIn1XyriIf — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) June 13, 2023

You might also like: Premier and dishwasher: Danielle Smith washes dishes at her restaurant

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star spotted in Banff (PHOTOS)

A huge Banksy exhibit is coming to Edmonton and it looks out of this world

Other risk factors for today include 60 to 90-kilometre-an-hour winds.

The ECCC added that smoke from wildfires remains an issue for much of the province and although the low today will “initially push smoke northward, away from eastern Alberta,” the backside of the low will likely bring “high concentrations of smoke southward” again on Wednesday afternoon.

You can check out the latest weather watches and warnings for Alberta here.