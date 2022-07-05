Critical tornado alert issued for areas in central Alberta

A critical tornado alert was issued for Flagstaff County in central Alberta on Tuesday afternoon, as severe storms rolled through the area.

The alert was lifted just after 3:30 pm, however large hail was still a possibility.

“At 3:21 pm, a rotating thunderstorm is located 5 km southeast of Alliance and could produce a tornado. This thunderstorm is moving northeast at 15 km/h. Communities in the path include: Alliance,” the alert had stated.

“Seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure. Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine,” the alert recommends.

Tornado Alert Updated Jul05 321PM Take necessary precautions. Flagstaff County https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg #ABtornado — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) July 5, 2022

A tornado warning is also in place for the County of Paintearth near Brownfield, the County of Paintearth near Coronation and Throne, according to Environment Canada.

“At 3:17 p.m. MDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning stated,

Doppler radar and spotter reports suggested a tornado was possible 10 km northeast of Coronation, heading to the northeast at 15 km/h.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches”, the federal weather agency said.

“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

Tornado watches are also currently in effect for the Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermilion and Provost areas.