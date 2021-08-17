Tokyo Station offering buy-one-get-one FREE ramen all month long
Summer may feel like it’s coming to a close, but Tokyo Station is keeping things hot in YYC with a killer promo all month long: buy-one-get-one FREE ramen.
That’s right, the 1505 15 Avenue SW restaurant’s back-to-school deal means folks looking to dine-in the restaurant can head in and enjoy BOGO noodles from now until September 5.
- See also:
This whole promo means you can order two ramen for around $9.99. It’s available for dine-in patrons only and not eligible for combos.
Tokyo Station is a sister spot to Ke Charcoal Grill, Kinjo Sushi, and Tokyo Street Market.
It offers super affordable eats like ramen, chicken wings, gyoza, soft-serve ice cream, and gelato for takeout and delivery.
View this post on Instagram
Well, there you have it.
We wonder if this deal will draw in Andrew Garfield as those local donuts did…
Tokyo Station
Address: 1505 15 Avenue SW, Calgary