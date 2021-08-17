Summer may feel like it’s coming to a close, but Tokyo Station is keeping things hot in YYC with a killer promo all month long: buy-one-get-one FREE ramen.

That’s right, the 1505 15 Avenue SW restaurant’s back-to-school deal means folks looking to dine-in the restaurant can head in and enjoy BOGO noodles from now until September 5.

This whole promo means you can order two ramen for around $9.99. It’s available for dine-in patrons only and not eligible for combos.

Tokyo Station is a sister spot to Ke Charcoal Grill, Kinjo Sushi, and Tokyo Street Market.

It offers super affordable eats like ramen, chicken wings, gyoza, soft-serve ice cream, and gelato for takeout and delivery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tokyo Station @Beltline (@tokyo_station_yyc)

Well, there you have it.

We wonder if this deal will draw in Andrew Garfield as those local donuts did…

Tokyo Station

Address: 1505 15 Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram