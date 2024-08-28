Matthew Tkachuk had quite the celebration after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers this past June.

The former Calgary Flame, who got engaged just before the playoffs got underway, did everything to ensure that he and his teammates would win it all after coming so close the season prior.

The 26-year-old recently joined the Cam & Strick podcast, where he mentioned that he didn’t have a sip of alcohol throughout the Panthers’ entire playoff run. Once they defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the Cup Final, however, he made sure to enjoy it.

“We won on a Monday night, and we’re in the locker room until 4 am,” Tkachuk said. “After that, we come back to my house. Sun comes up, there [are] like three guys driving at like 6 am, driving to go do the sunrise fishing excursion. They see eight guys sh*tfaced with the Cup in my backyard. That was hilarious.

“We’re there until like 7:30 am. We go get coffee at my favourite coffee shop, then we go to Elbo Room at 8 am. We’re there until 2, it was getting out of control. Came back to my house, then that night, we went out in Fort Lauderdale to Greek Islands, then we went out in town. The next day, still haven’t slept, was the boys night in Miami. Dinner at Catch, and then we go to E11EVEN, and E11EVEN put on a great party. I don’t know if I’ll ever go to a better party.”

Tkachuk went on to explain that he got home at roughly 5 am the next day, and got just a few hours of sleep before going to film a commercial for Raising Cane’s.

While plenty of pictures and videos surfaced on social media showcasing some of the epic parties that went down, hearing Tkachuk give all of the details helps further show just how much fun was had.



