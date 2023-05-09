All three Flames on Team Canada have been picked as captains

The Calgary Flames will have plenty of representatives with big roles at the upcoming 2023 IIHF World Championships.

Hockey Canada has announced that Tyler Toffoli will captain the national team at the annual event. Leading with Toffoli will be two other Flames in Milan Lucic and MacKenzie Weegar, who were named alternate captains along with Arizona Coyotes’ Lawson Crouse and Philadelphia Flyers’ Scott Laughton.

Toffoli, who is coming off of a career best 34-goal, 73-point season, is expected to have a big impact for Canada as they look to win gold at this year’s event. While he will be relied upon to provide offence, it is clear that the coaching staff, led by Coyotes’ Andre Tourigny, are counting on him to be a leader as well, something he appears to be quite excited by.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play for Canada at the World Championship, and it is an honour to be named captain on a team with so many great players,” Toffoli said. “Lawson, Scott, Milan and MacKenzie are excellent leaders on and off the ice, and I look forward to serving on the leadership group with them. Our entire team is excited to wear the Maple Leaf, and we will represent the country with pride as we compete for a gold medal.”

This Team Canada group will be hungry for success, as they fell just shy in last year’s event, dropping a 4-3 overtime final to Finland in the gold medal game.

Along with the three mentioned suiting up for Team Canada, they will have another representative competing for Team USA in Matthew Coronato. The tournament is set to kick off on May 12, with the first game taking place between Finland and USA at 9:20 am ET/6:20 am PT. As for Canada, their first game will come against Latvia at 11:20 am ET/8:20 am PT.