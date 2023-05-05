Three Flames players named to Canada's World Championship roster

No NHL team has more representation on Canada’s roster at the 2023 IIHF World Championship than the Calgary Flames.

Three Flames players were named to Team Canada today, ahead of the annual tournament that begins May 12 in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia.

Milan Lucic is the oldest of the 20 players named to Canada’s roster. He’s heading overseas with Flames teammates Tyler Toffoli and MacKenzie Weegar.

2⃣0⃣ players have been selected to wear the 🍁 at #IIHFWorlds. 2⃣0⃣ joueurs ont été choisis pour porter la 🍁 au #MondialIIHF. ROSTER ➡️ https://t.co/SSdXQtwf1N

FORMATION ➡️ https://t.co/vp9VBvfXXd pic.twitter.com/Uh5ytKfatd — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 5, 2023

The initial roster consists of two goalies, six defencemen, and 12 forwards. More additions will be announced at a later date, perhaps consisting of players on teams that get eliminated from the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We are excited to unveil the first 20 players who will wear the Maple Leaf at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, as this is a group that combines international experience with veteran leadership and young talent,” said Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong. “We know these players will represent our country with pride in Tampere and Riga, and we look forward to competing for a gold medal this month.”