8 great things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 13 to 15

The cold weather has blown in, and with it, a bunch of seasonal events are in full swing around Calgary this weekend!

From annual farmers’ markets to cozy bookstores, here are all the best things to do around the city this weekend.

Saskatoon Harvest Market

What: Soak in all the cozy fall vibes at the Saskatoon Farm Market. Enjoy delicious handmade meals, snacks, and sweet treats from the restaurant, bakery, and red house. There will also be fun games and competitions, and so much fresh, farm-grown produce.

When: September 14 to 15

Where: 80181 338th Avenue E #20, Foothills County

Price: $9.14 and can be purchased here

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for $5.50 for carving.

When: Starting September 13, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $22.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $28.50 at the farm gate.

River Hall So Long Summer series

What: This five-week series will host a variety of family-friendly programming to round out the YYC summer season. Each weekend will showcase different vendors and local musical talent. There’ll also be plenty of eats and sips from local brands, including Cluck N Cleaver, Made By Marcus, Monogram, and Eighty-Eight Brewing.

When: Every Thursday through Saturday until September 28, 2024

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Check out a show at the Telus Spark Dome Theatre

What: If you’re looking for a truly awe-inspiring experience, there are some awesome shows playing at Telus Spark’s Dome Theatre right now. Whether you’re a nature lover, interested in the science of ice or can’t get enough dinosaurs, they’ll all come to life before your eyes on this big screen.

When: View a list of showtimes here

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Included in the cost of admission and can be purchased here

Grease Dinner Theatre

What: If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Danny and Sandy after high school, Jubilations Dinner Theatre has the perfect show for you! Follow the dynamic retro duo into the past and see where their love story went (over a delicious three-course meal!)

When: Running from August 17 to October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

Visit a cute bookstore

What: Visiting a bookstore can make for a great date! If you haven’t known each other for long, finding out their favourite reads is a great way to get to know your possible person. If you have been dating for a while, you’re probably pretty comfortable sitting together in silence, which makes this the perfect relaxing date idea!

There are a ton of great bookstores around Calgary, but one of our favourites is Slow Burn Books in Marda Loop — it’s a romance-themed bookstore, so it doesn’t get any more date-y than that!

Take a workshop at Plant

It’s long been discussed that doing new things together can strengthen your bond with your partner. What better way to test out that theory than trying a fun plant-themed workshop together? This is a bonus if you live together because you’ll get some cute new home decor out of it that you’ll (hopefully) both agree on. Perfect for the fall, you can even try a broom-making workshop this year!

Visit the Millarville Farmer’s Market

What: The Millarville Market is the best place to soak up all the summer vibes with great food, incredible vendors and cute farm animals to check out. Not to mention the picturesque drive through the foothills to get there.

When: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm until mid-October

Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society – 306097 192 Street W

Price: Entry by donation