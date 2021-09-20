17 things to do in Calgary this week: September 20 to 26

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

This Wednesday, September 22, marks the first day of fall, but there are still plenty things to do in Calgary to keep yourself entertained as we officially say goodbye to summer.

Visit a fully immersive digital gallery, take a free yoga class, watch a play from the comfort of your own couch, check out an Indigenous art exhibit, and much more.

It’s important to note that individual businesses and events may be participating in Alberta’s Restrictions Exemption Program, or have additional COVID-19 restrictions in place. Please refer to businesses’ websites and social media for the most up-to-date information.

Here are 17 of the best things to do in Calgary this week.

What: Feelin’ Groovy – The Best of Folk Rock features tributes to some of the most influential singer/song writers, including Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and many more. Plus, enjoy some amazing eats from Stage West’s huge buffet with your entertainment.

When: August 27 to November 14

Time: Varies by date

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant (727 42nd Avenue SE)

Cost: $86.10 for regularly priced tickets, with special rates available on select dates

Halloweekends at Calaway Park

What: Get in the spooky spirit at Calaway Park’s Halloweekends, between now and October 11. The amusement park has set up “Hallotown” in one section of the venue, which is home to spooky scenes, magical meet and greets, photo ops, and even a parade. Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes and enjoy a day of fall fun.

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Monday from September 11 to October 11

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park (245033 Range Road 33, Calgary)

Cost: Included with admission ($47.95 for those age 3 to 49)

What: Celebrate fall at the corn maze! Calgary Farmyard has all of its activities open for Harvest Lights, and the entire farm will be lit up in a fantastic display, with the exception of the corn maze. The maze will be kept dark as an added challenge for guests to find their way through using flashlights. You can also snap photos with pumpkins, or purchase some to bring home.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 17 to October 31

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard (284022 Township Road 224)

Cost: $19.95 if purchased online in advance, $22.95 at the gate

What: DandyFest is a celebration of beer, food, and more, held at the beloved Calgary craft brewery. The Dandy Brewing Company has announced events spread across three days for the 2021 festival, including a beer pairing dinner led by Chef Merritt Gordon, a cask party with live music, and the main DandyFest event on Saturday, with beer from more than 16 breweries, plus craft cideries and distilleries.

When: September 23 to 25

Time: Varies by event

Where: The Dandy Brewing Company (2003 11th Street SE)

Cost: Varies by event

Maritime Lobster Boil at Rodney’s Oyster House

What: Join Rodney’s for their Annual Maritime Lobster Boil with Alexander Keith’s. Your ticket includes a welcome pint of Keith’s, a 1.25lb lobster flown in live from Misty Harbor, New Brunswick, corn on the cob, potato salad, and Chef’s house-made apple pie, along with live music, new friends, and, of course, messy hands.

When: September 23

Time: 6 pm

Where: Rodney’s Oyster House (355 10th Avenue SW)

Cost: $75

What: The Calgary International Film Festival is back with 11 days of programming, featuring over 175 multi-genre feature and short films from Canada and around the world. The CIFF also hosts an Industry Week series that brings unique and exciting ways for filmmakers and fans to interact.

When: September 23 to October 3

Time: Varies by film/program

Where: Varies locations in Calgary, with select programming broadcast to view online

Cost: Regular screening tickets are $13.50, with ticket bundles available from $39

What: Pumpkins After Dark will feature over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a walk-through nighttime experience that’s fun for all ages. Pumpkin sculptures and displays include everything from classic Halloween characters to dragons and dinosaurs to movie and pop culture icons, and there’ll also be food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee, pumpkin carving demonstrations, Monster Mini Golf, and pumpkins and merchandise up for sale to bring a part of the Halloween magic home with you.

When: Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 31

Time: 6 to 10:45 pm

Where: Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW)

Tickets: Available online now for $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children, with kids three and under free (must be purchased in advance, no on-site ticket sales)

Siptemberfest at the Calgary Farmers’ Market

What: join the Calgary Farmers’ Market for their first-ever Siptemberfest, where their patio is transforming into a Bavarian tavern for a day. Bratwurst, schnitzel, and traditional German charcuterie will be available to pair with beer from Trouble Monk, in a tribute to the iconic Oktoberfest event.

When: September 25

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calgary Farmers’ Market South (510 77th Avenue SE)

Cost: No entry fee, varies by purchase

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s Hollywood Film Music

What: Enjoy your favourite music from Hollywood films, adapted by the talented Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. The Orchestra will perform instrumental selections from West Side Story, La La Land, The Wizard of Oz, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Shall We Dance, and other memorable movies.

When: September 24 and 25

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall (225 8th Avenue SE)

Cost: Tickets starting from $40

Get immersed in art at Beyond Van Gogh

What: The immersive Beyond Van Gogh experience is back after a brief hiatus, featuring over 300 iconic works by the painter and taking visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a completely unique way.

Guests can also get their zen on with a yoga class right inside the exhibit, hosted by Mountain Home Yoga every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning.

When: September 18 to October 8

Time: Timed tickets available from 10 am to 9 pm daily, with yoga classes at 8:30 am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Where: The BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Tickets: Starting at $33.99 for adults, available now

What: Free pop-up art activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Kensington Village, in front of Trapped Escape Room (1139 Kensington Road NW)

Cost: Free

Take in a show from the comfort of your couch with StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity

What: StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity explores the inevitability and wonder of human connection through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes, and monologues. Watch the show from the comfort of your own couch with on-demand streaming beginning September 10.

When: September 10 to 30

Time: Any time of your choosing, with your streaming rental available for 48 hours

Where: Streamed online

Cost: $20

Historic Fire Hall No. 1’s Courtyard Summer Performances

What: The courtyard of a historic Calgary fire hall has been transformed into a fun and creative gathering space, acting as a vibrant backdrop for Instagram photos or a picnic with friends. The space also features live performances every Saturday, and it’s the perfect spot to spend a summer evening.

This weekend, catch the final performance in the series: a Poetry Slam with Wakefield Brewster and others.

When: Gathering space open daily, with performances on Saturdays from August 7 to September 25

Time: Saturday performances from 5 to 7 pm

Where: Historic Fall Hall No. 1 (140 6th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Check out the CIFRS Truth and Reconciliation Indigenous Art Exhibit at Southcentre Mall

What: Leading up to September 30, which the federal government has declared the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Southcentre Mall has partnered up with the Colouring It Forward Reconciliation Society to launch a special art exhibit. The display features work by 17 Indigenous artists from across western Canada and incorporate thoughtful recommendations about how people can take steps to foster reconciliation in their own communities.

The exhibit will culminate in a special event on September 30 that will pay tribute to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (and Orange Shirt Day) by inviting the Calgarians to gather for a day of community building that will help to deepen understanding of the experience of Indigenous peoples through traditional performances, family-friendly crafts, and an invitation for open dialogue about Indigenous culture and the ongoing process of reconciliation.

When: September 1 to October 11

Time: The art exhibition is accessible during mall hours (10 am to 8 Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays and holidays

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit, located inside The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee. Prices vary by food and drink item

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, is celebrating its five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free