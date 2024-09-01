8 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: September 2 to 6

September is finally here, and in keeping with the season, there are a number of fresh new events happening around the city this week.

From music festivals to night markets, here are some things to do that will spice up your week in Calgary!

Honens Festival

What: For the musically inclined, the annual Honens Festival is a major event every year. With both free and paid performances throughout the city starting this week, you’ll find many ways to get your classical music fill.

When: September 5 to 8

Where: Various locations

Price: FREE and paid shows, see what’s available here

Check out the Kings of Leon concert

What: Catch major hits like “Sex on Fire” live at the Saddledome this week!

When: September 3 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Price: Starting around $47 and can be purchased online here

Labour Day football game

What: You won’t want to miss this annual Labour Day face-off between the Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. With tickets as low as $21, it’s the perfect family day activity this long weekend.

When: September 2 at 4 pm

Where: McMahon Stadium

Price: Single-day tickets start at $21 and can be purchased here

Calgary Scavenger Hunt

What: This fun, curated scavenger hunt is the perfect excuse to get to know your city better. The event listing says, “You won’t be able to avoid having fun, uncovering hidden gems and local secrets, making memories, laughing, and learning along the way!”

When: Multiple times throughout the week

Where: Rosso Coffee Roasters — 140 8th Avenue SE

Price: $24 and can be purchased online here

Live music at Quinterra Legacy Gardens

What: Quinterra Legacy Gardens is Calgary’s first fully dedicated music garden and performance space, and it offers free live shows on Thursdays this summer! Bring your lawn chairs and a cool beverage, and enjoy some delightful music.

When: Thursdays from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Quinterra Legacy Garden

Inglewood Night Market

What: The Inglewood Night Market is almost synonymous with summer, offering a variety of local vendors, live music and food to choose from. This year, you can check out 135 local vendors and bring your furry friends with you — this is a pup-friendly event!

When: September 6 from 5 to 10 pm

Where: 10th Avenue & 10th Street SE

Le Burger Week

What: Le Burger Week kicks off on Monday! Local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations celebrating the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.

When: September 1 to 8, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Calgary

Grease Dinner Theatre

What: If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Danny and Sandy after high school, Jubilations Dinner Theatre has the perfect show for you! Follow the dynamic retro duo into the past and see where their love story went (over a delicious three-course meal!)

When: Running from August 17 to October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here