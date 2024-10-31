EventsFall Events

8 fantastic things to do in Calgary this weekend: November 1 to 3

Oct 31 2024, 1:00 pm
Kickstart November with a weekend full of fun things to do in and around Calgary!

From rocking out at the Arkells concert to exploring the incredible handmade trinkets at the Crossroads Farmers’ Market, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Check out one of these eight amazing things to do in Calgary this weekend.

Arkells – The Big Feelings Tour

 

What: Spend your Saturday evening singing your heart out to iconic Canadian rock band Arkells at the Scotiabank Saddledome. You can’t beat a weekend of dancing!

When: November 2 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $35 and can be purchased online here

Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils

 

What: Go support the Calgary Flames as they take to the ice to battle the New Jersey Devils at the Scotiabank Saddledome this Friday. Put on your jersey and cheer on our players!

When: November 1 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Cost: Tickets start at $48; get them here

Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: Take a whirlwind journey through the 60s and 70s this weekend with the Jubilations Theatre’s latest show, All Those Rolling Stones. You’ll get to boogie along to the songs of the iconic rock band while enjoying a delicious three-course meal.

When: Opens on October 26 and runs until January 11, 2025
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW
Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

Social Tango

 

What: For an unforgettable afternoon, head over to the Jack Singer Concert Hall to experience the history and artistry of tango at the Social Tango Project’s show this Sunday. Coming straight from South America, you’ll have the chance to immerse yourself in the experience by watching the dancers, exploring the exhibits, and even participating in the dance.  

When: November 3 at 4 pm
Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall
Price: Tickets start at $49.25 and can be purchased here

Crossroads Farmers’ Market

What: You can’t beat a weekend market trip! Head over to the Crossroads Market for a day exploring delicious produce, meats, bread, cheese, or the gorgeous handmade goods for sale.

When: Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round from 9 am to 5 pm
Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

Gasoline Alley Museum

 

What: Calling all vintage car lovers! Check out the Gasoline Alley Museum to explore its collection of antique vehicles and oil and gas-related artifacts. It even has things for the entire family, including a number of crafts around the site.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Cost: Tickets start at $14.95 for adults (16+) and $8.95 for children (3-15) and can be purchased here

Take a workshop at Plant

 

What: Learn how to build your own terrarium or wreath at one of the incredible DIY workshops at Plant this weekend. With these events, you’ll be a botanist in no time!

Visit a cute bookstore

 

What: Nothing sounds better than cozying up with a gripping book inside as the weather gets cold and dreary. Check out one of the amazing bookshops around Calgary to fill your bags with whatever story you fancy! There are tons of great bookstores, with two of our favourites being Slow Burn Books and Fair’s Fair Books.

