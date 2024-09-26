16 things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 27 to 29

It’s the last weekend of September and with it comes some great things to check out in Calgary, so let’s dive right in!

From a spooky pumpkin event to catching a Flames game, check out these 16 fantastic things to do around the city this weekend.

What: Dress up and join us for a Bridgerton-inspired enchanting evening featuring a delightful high tea, a stunning fashion show, and a dance ball like no other. The night will be filled with Bridgerton-themed music, food, fashion, and our signature orchestral sound, offering a modern twist to classic tunes.

It’s a fundraiser with a purpose. A portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to helping aspiring musicians who have the passion to learn but lack the financial means or capability to do so. Whether it’s through purchasing instruments, funding workshops, covering tuition fees, or providing opportunities to perform at our events, your participation will make a difference in their journey into the music world.

When: September 28

Where: White Diamond Conference Center (130 3rd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $25 to $200 (Depending on the tier), tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calaway Park (@calawaypark)

What: Join the Boo Crew at Calaway Park this Fall! Stroll through Hallotown… if you dare! Is it scary? No, it’s friendly! Dress up as your favourite family-friendly character and enjoy a day of Fall fun! It’s a spooktacular good time for the whole family.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm until October 14

Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33, Calgary

Cost: Halloweekends is included with your admission to Calaway Park. Visit

Calaway Park’s website to purchase Playcation online discount tickets.

DarkHearts Brewing Octoberfest

What: Darkhearts Brewing is excited to present Oktoberfest, an opportunity to dress up and celebrate beer in a tent! Join us for an unforgettable day featuring some of the city’s finest brews served in massive complimentary 35oz steins & $10 beers! Enjoy lively music from top DJs from 2 to 9 pm, along with exciting games and other festivities throughout the event. Don’t miss out on this vibrant celebration of beer, music, and community!

When: September 28, 29 from 1 to 9 pm

Where: 834 11 Ave SW Calgary

Cost: $42.11, $45 at the door, tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Flames (@nhlflames)

What: Cheer on the Calgary Flames in some preseason action as they face off against the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

When: September 28

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $24; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Calgary (@pumpkinsafterdarkyyc)

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Winsport this weekend with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs, dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. It’s shaping up to be a must-do fall activity in Calgary!

When: September 20 to October 31

Where: Winsport, Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: $27.77; find tickets here

What: Cheer on Cavalry FC as they welcome Vancouver to town for a matchup you won’t want to miss. If hockey isn’t your thing, check this out!

When: September 28

Where: Spruce Meadows

Cost: $20, tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crossroads Market (@crossroadsmarketyyc)

What: Nothing beats a weekend trip to the Crossroads Market; whether you’re looking for produce, meats, bread, cheese, or something handmade, there’s no shortage of fantastic things to check out at this weekend market.

When: Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round from 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIVER HALL | So Long Summer Series ☀️ (@riverhallyyc)

What: This five-week series will host a variety of family-friendly programming to round out the YYC summer season. Each weekend will showcase different vendors and local musical talent. There’ll also be plenty of eats and sips from local brands, including Cluck N Cleaver, Made By Marcus, Monogram, and Eighty-Eight Brewing.

When: Every Thursday through Saturday until September 28

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: If you’re looking for a truly awe-inspiring experience, there are some awesome shows playing at Telus Spark’s Dome Theatre right now. Whether you’re a nature lover, interested in the science of ice or can’t get enough dinosaurs, they’ll all come to life before your eyes on this big screen.

When: View a list of showtimes here

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: Included in the cost of admission and can be purchased here

What: Multiple spaces throughout Victoria Park will be transformed into light and art installations for the second annual Night Light Calgary Festival. This weekend, you can check out these funky displays. Enjoy!!

When: September 26 to 28

Where: Victoria Park; for a full map, check out the website here

Price: FREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) (@ciffcalgary)

What: Film lovers, rejoice! Enjoy the best in short- and feature-length cinema when the Calgary International Film Festival returns this weekend!

When: September 19 to 29

Where: Various venues

Cost: Single tickets are available, or bundles begin at $77; find them here

Visit the Millarville Farmers’ Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corrine’s Market Adventures (@the.seller.canada)

What: The Millarville Market is the best place to soak up all the summer vibes with great food, incredible vendors and cute farm animals to check out. Not to mention the picturesque drive through the foothills to get there.

When: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm until mid-October

Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society – 306097 192nd Street W

Price: Entry by donation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Danny and Sandy after high school, Jubilations Dinner Theatre has the perfect show for you! Follow the dynamic retro duo into the past and see where their love story went (over a delicious three-course meal!)

When: Running until October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

Visit a cute bookstore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slow Burn Books (@slowburn.books)

What: Visiting a bookstore can make for a great date! If you haven’t known each other for long, finding out a person’s favourite reads is a great way to get to know your possible partner. If you have been dating for a while, you’re probably pretty comfortable sitting together in silence, which makes this the perfect relaxing date idea!

There are a ton of great bookstores around Calgary, but one of our favourites is Slow Burn Books in Marda Loop — it’s a romance-themed bookstore, so it doesn’t get any more date-y than that!

Take a workshop at Plant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plant (@plantshopyyc)

What: It’s long been discussed that doing new things together can strengthen your bond with your partner. What better way to test out that theory than trying a fun plant-themed workshop together? This is a bonus if you live together because you’ll get some cute new home decor out of it that you’ll (hopefully) both agree on. Perfect for the fall, you can even try a broom-making workshop this year!

All Ages Drag Show by Shane Onyou’s Drag Is For All Ages troupe

What: Who doesn’t love a good drag show?! An all-ages drag show this weekend in Calgary is shaping up to be stellar. Get down to Congress Coffee for this great show!

When: September 28, doors at 1 pm, show at 2 pm

Where: Congress Coffee

Cost: $10 cash at the door