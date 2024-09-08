8 great things to do in Calgary this week: September 9 to 13

If you’ve been looking for ways to help you get into the fall spirit in Calgary, there are some cozy and spooky events making a comeback this week that you won’t want to miss.

From outdoor patios to true crime tours, these are just some of the awesome things happening around Calgary over the next few days.

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for $5.50 for carving.

When: Starting September 13, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $22.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $28.50 at the farm gate.

Switchfoot

What: Get ready to belt out throwback tunes like “Dare You to Move” when Switchfoot takes the stage in Calgary this week.

When: September 11 at 7 pm

Where: Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: Starting at $15 and can be purchased online here

India Ink pet portrait workshop

What: Learn how to make a unique portrait of your pet at Kensington Art Supply this week!

When: September 12 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Kensington Art Supply & Instruction – 6999 11th Street SE #120

Price: $78.75 and can be purchased online here

River Hall So Long Summer series

What: This five-week series will host a variety of family-friendly programming to round out the YYC summer season. Each weekend will showcase different vendors and local musical talent. There’ll also be plenty of eats and sips from local brands, including Cluck N Cleaver, Made By Marcus, Monogram, and Eighty-Eight Brewing.

When: Every Thursday through Saturday until September 28, 2024

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Inglewood Night Market

What: The Inglewood Night Market is almost synonymous with summer, offering a variety of local vendors, live music and food to choose from. This year, you can check out 135 local vendors and bring your furry friends with you — this is a pup-friendly event!

When: September 13 from 5 to 10 pm

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

Check out a show at the Telus Spark Dome Theatre

What: If you’re looking for a truly awe-inspiring experience, there are some awesome shows playing at Telus Spark’s Dome Theatre right now. Whether you’re a nature lover, interested in the science of ice or can’t get enough dinosaurs, they’ll all come to life before your eyes on this big screen.

When: View a list of showtimes here

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Included in the cost of admission and can be purchased online here

Grease Dinner Theatre

What: If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Danny and Sandy after high school, Jubilations Dinner Theatre has the perfect show for you! Follow the dynamic retro duo into the past and see where their love story went (over a delicious three-course meal!)

When: Running from August 17 to October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

True crime tour

What: Learn all about the creepy history around Calgary at this true crime tour at The Confluence this Friday. There will be stories of murder, crime, and execution during the early days of the city.

When: September 13 from 7 to 8 pm

Where: The Confluence

Price: $10 and can be purchased online here