9 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: October 7 to 11

Fall is well underway, which means it’s the perfect time to make the most of the colourful scenery and seasonal activities.

From an adult-only night at the Telus Spark Science Centre to fall days at the Calgary Farmyard, there are tons of great events around the city for you to enjoy, no matter your age.

Here are nine incredible things to do around Calgary this week.

What: Check out CADENCE — an evening of poetry and piano, featuring 2009 Honens Prize Laureate Georgy Tchaidze and Calgary’s 6th Poet Laureate Wakefield Brewster. An “attempt to combine the incompatible” this extraordinary evening will see the boundaries between music and spoken word dissolve in a powerful, unique, collaborative performance. Get your tickets today to leap into an exploration of new sonic frontiers with two seemingly distinct art forms.

When: October 9 at 7 pm

Where: The GRAND — 608 1 Street SW

Cost: Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: Spark After Dark is back at the Telus Spark Science Centre, and it’s the perfect opportunity to uncover the scientific foundations behind some shocking crimes at this Killer Psyche-themed event. Head over to the adult-only event this Friday for a night full of science, drinks, and good tunes.

When: October 11 at 6 pm until midnight

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: Tickets start at $27.95 and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Wranglers (@ahlwranglers)

What: Grab your Calgary Wranglers jersey and cheer on our players as they face off against the Abbotsford Canucks in the home opener game at the Scotiabank Saddledome this Friday.

When: October 11 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Calgary (@pumpkinsafterdarkyyc)

What: If you’re ready to get into the spooky spirit this fall, then head over to Pumpkins After Dark. The annual Halloween display has tongs of pumpkins carved to resemble your favourite Halloween characters and creatures, including dinosaurs, dragons, and more.

When: September 20 to October 31

Where: Winsport, Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: $27.77; find tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

What: Enjoy the perfect fall day at the Calgary Farmyard with pumpkin carving, fall-themed photo ops, petting zoos, and more!

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $22.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $28.50 at the farm gate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: The hit show More Greased at the Jubilations Theatre has almost finished its run. So, if you want to find out what happened to high school sweethearts Danny and Sandy after graduating high school, this week might be one of your last chances to watch the show!

When: Running until October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: If you want the perfect mix of history and fun, book a ghost tour at Heritage Park. You’ll get to learn some fun facts about Calgary’s history while also heading some spooky stories that will send a shiver down your spine.

When: Starting September 18

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $24.95 and can be purchased online here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WinSport (@winsportcanada)

What: You can’t go wrong with an evening of mini-gold. Head over to WinSport’s Haunted Mini-Golf in your favourite Halloween costumes for a day of hole-in-ones and fun for the entire family!

When: Running Thursdays to Sundays until October 31.

Where: 168 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: Walk-up tickets are available at the mini-golf start hut

Take a workshop at Plant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plant (@plantshopyyc)

What: If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at botany, check out one of the DIY workshops at Plant. You can learn to build your own terrarium or even get advice on mounting your plants in a cute display.