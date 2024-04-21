8 amazing things to do in Calgary this week: April 22 to 26

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calgary has a full week ahead, with the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo back in full swing and some other awesome events on tap.

If you’re looking for something to fill up your week, you won’t have to look too far because we’ve rounded up some of the best events to watch for.

Here are eight amazing things happening in Calgary this week.

Calgary Expo

What: The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo is back in Calgary, and there are so many things to look forward to during this four-day event. Matthew Lillard (Shaggy in the live action Scooby Doo movies), and Elliot Page are just a couple of the celebrities who will be in attendance. For a full list of what to expect, click here.

When: April 25 to 28

Where: Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: Starting at $28 and can be purchased online here

Rock the Nation at the National Music Centre

What: Rock the Nation spans over a half century of Canadian music. According to the website it features “songs from the ‘50s to present day that inspired, moved, comforted, and challenged a country. It’s the soundtrack to generations and a musical reflection of a country’s evolution; a nation intent on building its own unique identity in a rapidly changing world.” It’s coming to an end soon, so don’t miss your chance to see it for yourself!

When: Running until April 28

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here

Free line dancing at Ranchman’s

What: This class is for both experts and beginners to help them get into a swinging mood. To add to the fun, there’s also a happy hour starting at 5 pm!

When: Thursdays at 9 pm

Where: Ranchman’s – 9615 Macleod Trail South

Tickets: FREE

Calgary Underground Film Festival

What: The Calgary Underground Film Festival has returned with a long lineup of incredible independent films on tap. You can view the full festival lineup here.

When: April 18 to 28

Where: Globe Cinema — 617 8th Avenue SW

Price: Film festival packs or individual film tickets can be purchased online here

Reading by the Rivers Book Club

What: Fort Calgary’s weekly book club is happening this Thursday, and this week’s book to read is Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton.

When: April 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Fort Calgary

Price: $12 and you can register online here

Hoods up at Heritage Park

What: Different cars are featured each week so that visitors can take a peek inside the engines of some incredible vintage vehicles!

When: Now until April 25

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village 0 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $8.95 for kids and $15.95 for adults

