12 spectacular things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 4 to 6

Spooky season has officially begun, and Calgary has tons of eerie events this weekend to kickstart the Halloween festivities!

From Halloweekends at Calaway Park to haunted mini-golf, there are plenty of Halloween events across Calgary. But don’t worry if you’re not quite ready for the seasonal activities yet, there are tons of other fun events around the city.

Here are 12 fantastic things to do around Calgary this weekend.

What: For the perfect start to Halloween, why not take a stroll through Hallotown at Calaway Park? Grab your favourite family-friendly costume and head over to the park for a spooktacular time with the whole family!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm until October 14

Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33, Calgary

Cost: Halloweekends is included with your admission to Calaway Park. Visit

Calaway Park’s website to purchase Playcation online discount tickets.

What: If you want to see your favourite characters come to life through food, then check out Pumpkins After Dark! The annual event has thousands of pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs, dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. You can’t miss this event!

When: September 20 to October 31

Where: Winsport, Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: $27.77; find tickets here

What: Don your Calgary Flames jersey and cheer on our players as they face off against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome this weekend.

When: October 4

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $24; get them here

What: Dress up in your favourite scary (or not-so-scary) costume and head over to WinSport’s Haunted Mini-Golf this weekend for a day of hole-in-ones and family fun!

When: Running Thursdays to Sundays until October 31.

Where: 168 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: Walk-up tickets are available at the mini-golf start hut

What: Whether you’re craving handmade trinkets or local delicacies, you can’t go wrong with a weekend visit to the Crossroads Market. Spend the day exploring the fantastic stalls and pick up some of your favourite goodies!

When: Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round from 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

What: If you’re looking for a jaw-dropping experience this weekend, head over to Telus Spark’s Dome Theatre. There are some awe-inspiring shows on, from trips into the ice age to walks with the dinosaurs.

When: View a list of showtimes here

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: Included in the cost of admission and can be purchased here

What: There’s no better way to end the weekend than by screaming your heart out while you cheer on the Calgary Hitmen as they face off against the Vancouver Giants.

When: October 6

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $18; get them here

What: You can have the perfect fall day at the Harvest Pumpkin Fest at Butterfield Acres this weekend! Pet their animals, take a ride through the Scarecrow Alley, and pick your own pumpkin to carve when you get home. It’s a fun day out for the entire family!

When: Weekends from 10 am to 4 pm in October

Where: 254077 Rocky Ridge Road

Price: $18.99 plus tax for adults and $16.49 plus tax for children

Visit the Millarville Farmers’ Market

What: The Millarville Market has been a popular spot to enjoy the outdoor weather with delicious food and cute farm animals. But you better head over there quickly if you want that perfect fall photo op, as the market is set to close in mid-October.

When: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm until mid-October

Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society – 306097 192nd Street W

Price: Entry by donation

What: Enjoy a delicious three-course meal at the Jubilations Dinner Theatre as you sit back and find out what happened to Danny and Sandy after they graduated from Rydell High.

When: Running until October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

Visit a cute bookstore

What: Visiting a bookstore never gets old! Take along a cute date and chat about all the books you’ve been dying to read — it’s a great way to get to know your date. There are tons of great bookstores around Calgary, with a couple of our favourites being Slow Burn Books and Fair’s Fair Books.

Take a workshop at Plant

What: Why not try something new this weekend? Plant has a series of DIY workshops for you to create your ideal display at home, whether it’s a terrarium, wreath, or potted arrangement, or you just want to learn how to mount your plants nicely!