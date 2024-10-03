12 spectacular things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 4 to 6
Spooky season has officially begun, and Calgary has tons of eerie events this weekend to kickstart the Halloween festivities!
From Halloweekends at Calaway Park to haunted mini-golf, there are plenty of Halloween events across Calgary. But don’t worry if you’re not quite ready for the seasonal activities yet, there are tons of other fun events around the city.
Here are 12 fantastic things to do around Calgary this weekend.
Halloweekends at Calaway Park
View this post on Instagram
What: For the perfect start to Halloween, why not take a stroll through Hallotown at Calaway Park? Grab your favourite family-friendly costume and head over to the park for a spooktacular time with the whole family!
When: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm until October 14
Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33, Calgary
Cost: Halloweekends is included with your admission to Calaway Park. Visit
Calaway Park’s website to purchase Playcation online discount tickets.
Pumpkins After Dark
View this post on Instagram
What: If you want to see your favourite characters come to life through food, then check out Pumpkins After Dark! The annual event has thousands of pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs, dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. You can’t miss this event!
When: September 20 to October 31
Where: Winsport, Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Cost: $27.77; find tickets here
Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets
View this post on Instagram
What: Don your Calgary Flames jersey and cheer on our players as they face off against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome this weekend.
When: October 4
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Cost: Tickets start at $24; get them here
WinSport Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf
View this post on Instagram
What: Dress up in your favourite scary (or not-so-scary) costume and head over to WinSport’s Haunted Mini-Golf this weekend for a day of hole-in-ones and family fun!
When: Running Thursdays to Sundays until October 31.
Where: 168 Canada Olympic Road SW
Cost: Walk-up tickets are available at the mini-golf start hut
Crossroads Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Whether you’re craving handmade trinkets or local delicacies, you can’t go wrong with a weekend visit to the Crossroads Market. Spend the day exploring the fantastic stalls and pick up some of your favourite goodies!
When: Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round from 9 am to 5 pm
Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE
Check out a show at the Telus Spark Dome Theatre
View this post on Instagram
What: If you’re looking for a jaw-dropping experience this weekend, head over to Telus Spark’s Dome Theatre. There are some awe-inspiring shows on, from trips into the ice age to walks with the dinosaurs.
When: View a list of showtimes here
Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE
Cost: Included in the cost of admission and can be purchased here
Calgary Hitmen vs. Vancouver Giants
View this post on Instagram
What: There’s no better way to end the weekend than by screaming your heart out while you cheer on the Calgary Hitmen as they face off against the Vancouver Giants.
When: October 6
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Cost: Tickets start at $18; get them here
Harvest Pumpkin Fest
View this post on Instagram
What: You can have the perfect fall day at the Harvest Pumpkin Fest at Butterfield Acres this weekend! Pet their animals, take a ride through the Scarecrow Alley, and pick your own pumpkin to carve when you get home. It’s a fun day out for the entire family!
When: Weekends from 10 am to 4 pm in October
Where: 254077 Rocky Ridge Road
Price: $18.99 plus tax for adults and $16.49 plus tax for children
Visit the Millarville Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: The Millarville Market has been a popular spot to enjoy the outdoor weather with delicious food and cute farm animals. But you better head over there quickly if you want that perfect fall photo op, as the market is set to close in mid-October.
When: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm until mid-October
Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society – 306097 192nd Street W
Price: Entry by donation
Grease Dinner Theatre
View this post on Instagram
What: Enjoy a delicious three-course meal at the Jubilations Dinner Theatre as you sit back and find out what happened to Danny and Sandy after they graduated from Rydell High.
When: Running until October 19
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW
Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here
Visit a cute bookstore
View this post on Instagram
What: Visiting a bookstore never gets old! Take along a cute date and chat about all the books you’ve been dying to read — it’s a great way to get to know your date. There are tons of great bookstores around Calgary, with a couple of our favourites being Slow Burn Books and Fair’s Fair Books.
Take a workshop at Plant
View this post on Instagram
What: Why not try something new this weekend? Plant has a series of DIY workshops for you to create your ideal display at home, whether it’s a terrarium, wreath, or potted arrangement, or you just want to learn how to mount your plants nicely!