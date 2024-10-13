10 stellar things to do in Calgary this week: October 14 to 18

If you want to keep the fall spirit alive after eating your heart out on Thanksgiving, there are plenty of incredible things to do in Calgary this week.

From the annual Pumpkins After Dark display to some incredible concerts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Check out one of these fantastic things to do around Calgary this week.

What: Check out Persons Day! This free event celebrates the 95th Anniversary of the ‘Persons’ Case and features musical performances by Carolyn Harley and the Nellie McClung Elementary School Choir, spoken word by Asha Nenshi Nathoo, special guests from Memory Lane Fashions, and inspiring words by outstanding female leaders. Swing by this one-hour event to join in on the celebrations and have one last look at the Women Are Persons! monument.

When: October 18 from 12 pm to 1 pm

Where: Olympic Plaza in downtown Calgary by the Arts Commons

Price: Free Entry

What: Legendary rock band Evanescence is set to liven up the Scotiabank Saddledome this Friday. Grab your ticket and head over to the arena if you want to rock out to their iconic tunes this week!

When: October 18 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Price: Tickets start at $57 and can be purchased online here

What: Fall is well underway, and there’s no better way to embrace it than by spending a day at the Calgary Farmyard. There are tons of festive fall activities for the whole family to enjoy, including pumpkin carving, fall-themed photo ops, petting zoos, and more!

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $22.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $28.50 at the farm gate.

What: The Calgary Flames have been battling it out on the ice, and you have the chance to watch them take on the Chicago Blackhawks this Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Grab your jersey and cheer on our players!

When: October 15 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $37 and can be purchased here

What: For a spooky Halloween-themed day, head to Telus Spark Science Centre for its HallowSTEAM event. Explore the gross side of science with lots of slime and invisible ink while munching on tasty snacks along the way. Oh, and don’t forget your amazing costume!

When: Open until October 31

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: Tickets start at $32.95 for adults and $23.95 for children and can be purchased here

What: Watch the incredible country artist Jordan Davis perform at the Scotiabank Saddledome this Thursday for a night of good music and chill vibes!

When: October 17 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $47 and can be purchased online here

What: Get ready for Halloween with a trip to Pumpkins After Dark! You’ll be able to spot your favourite Halloween characters and creatures carved into the incredible pumpkin display while listening to some eerie music.

When: September 20 to October 31

Where: Winsport, Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: $27.77; find tickets here

What: This is your last week to catch the hit show More Greased at the Jubilations Theatre before it finishes its run. Enjoy a delicious three-course meal while discovering exactly what happened to high school sweethearts Danny and Sandy after graduating from Rydell High.

When: Running until October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

What: WinSport’s Haunted Mini-Golf is the perfect activity for a day of family fun! Put on your favourite Halloween costumes and battle out your family on the course to see who can become the ultimate mini-golf champion.

When: Running Thursdays to Sundays until October 31.

Where: 168 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: Walk-up tickets are available at the mini-golf start hut

What: Heritage Park’s Ghost Tours are the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit while also having an educational night. You’ll hear some spooky stories while also learning some fun facts about Calgary’s history.

When: Starting September 18

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $24.95 and can be purchased online here