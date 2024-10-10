13 incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 11 to 13

Fall is well underway, and Calgary has many seasonal activities that are perfect for kickstarting your weekend.

From Halloweekends at Calaway Park to the adult-only night at the Telus Spark Science Centre, check out these 13 fantastic things to do around the city this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heliopolis Social Café (@heliopolissocialcafe)

What: An exclusive Sunday brunch experience is happening in YYC! There will be live music by Timothonius and Jane, piano and vocals, as well as three multi-cuisine menu options, including one vegetarian. Discounts on select cocktails are also up for grabs, and specialty Turkish coffee and Bailey’s at just $10. This is a reservations-only event, so make sure to get in on it!

When: Sundays from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Heliopolis — 817, 1st Street SW, Calgary

Cost: No admission cost. The brunch is $30 per person. Select cocktails are $15. Turkish coffee and Baileys are $10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calaway Park (@calawaypark)

What: Take a stroll through Hallotown at Calaway Park for the perfect start to a spook-filled Halloween. Grab your favourite costume and head over to the park for an incredible time with the whole family!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm until October 14

Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33, Calgary

Cost: Halloweekends is included with your admission to Calaway Park. Visit Calaway Park’s website to purchase Playcation online discount tickets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: The Telus Spark Science Centre is hosting its monthly adult-only night, and October’s theme is Killer Psyche. Head over to the centre for Spark After Dark, where you’ll uncover the scientific foundations behind some shocking crimes while sipping on scarily good drinks.

When: October 11 at 6 pm until midnight

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: Tickets start at $27.95 and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle M (@_mich.mas_)

What: If you want to see your favourite characters come to life through food, then check out Pumpkins After Dark! The annual event has thousands of pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs, dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. You can’t miss this event!

When: September 20 to October 31

Where: Winsport, Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: $27.77; find tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Flames (@nhlflames)

What: Grab your Calgary Flames jersey and cheer as loud as you can for our players as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Scotiabank Saddledome this weekend.

When: October 12

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $54; get them here

OVO Warehouse Sale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by October’s Very Own (@octobersveryown)

What: If you want to nab some great deals, head over to the BMO Centre for the massive October’s Very Own Warehouse Sale, where apparel, footwear, outerwear and accessories will all be up to 70% off.

When: October 9 to 13

Where: BMO Centre – Round Up Way SE

Cost: Free entry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crossroads Market (@crossroadsmarketyyc)

What: Spend the day exploring the fantastic stalls at the Crossroads Market to pick up some of your favourite sweet treats and take home some stunning handmade trinkets.

When: Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round from 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WinSport (@winsportcanada)

What: Mini golf just got better. WinSport’s Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf is the perfect Halloween-themed day out. Put on a costume and hit the course to score those hole-in-ones and impress the entire family!

When: Running Thursdays to Sundays until October 31

Where: 168 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: Walk-up tickets are available at the mini-golf start hut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra (@calgaryphil)

What: For an evening like no other, watch the beloved Pixar film Coco while listening to the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra play the magical score live. Don’t forget your tissues, though – this film plays on the heartstrings.

When: October 11 and 12

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall – 225 8th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butterfield Acres Farm (@butterfield_acres)

What: Visit the Harvest Pumpkin Fest at Butterfield Acres this weekend for a fall day like no other. You can pet the farm animals, take a ride through the Scarecrow Alley, and pick your own pumpkin.

When: Weekends from 10 am to 4 pm in October

Where: 254077 Rocky Ridge Road

Price: $18.99 plus tax for adults and $16.49 plus tax for children

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: Relive the magic of Grease at the Jubilations Dinner Theatre before it’s too late. The show finishes next week, so if you want to know what happened to Danny and Sandy after they graduated from Rydell High, you better buy your tickets soon! Oh, and you also get a delicious three-course meal with the show.

When: Running until October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEEDTOBREATHE (@needtobreathe)

What: Dance your heart out at the Grey Eagle Event Centre this Saturday with incredible tunes from iconic rock band NEEDTOBREATHE.

When: October 12 at 7:30 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased online here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plant (@plantshopyyc)

What: Calling all aspiring botanists! There are tons of DIY workshops at Plant for you to get your hands dirty while building your own terrarium or arranging your green friends in a cute display.