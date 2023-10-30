12 amazing things to do in Calgary this week: October 30 to November 3

If you live for spooky season, this week is your time to shine with so many different Halloween things to do around Calgary!

From indoor trick-or-treating if you have little ones to some more adult-friendly events, there’s so much to check out this week.

Catch the Nightmare Before Christmas in 4D

What: This classic holiday favourite is showing at Cineplex for the next few days. You can either watch it in the regular theatre or try it in 4D and experience all the awesome special effects!

When: Running until November 2

Where: Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, 6455 Macleod Trail SW

Tickets: Tickets for the 4D movie are $20.50 for kids under 13 and $25.50 for adults. They can be purchased online here.

Ne Obliviscaris

What: This concert is for the true metal fans out there. Ne Obliviscaris is coming to Calgary at the start of the month. The band out of Australia is a progressive metal band known for its incredible melodic metal tracks.

When: November 1, 7:30 pm

Where: Palace Theatre, 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: General admission is $96, and tickets can be purchased online here

Cold Garden’s Murder Mystery: Ghost Party!

What: Cold Garden is hosting the “greatest Halloween séance of all time” on Halloween night! It’s an interactive murder mystery ghost party, where the brewery will be filled with all kinds of spirits — both characters and drinks.

When: October 31, 8:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: Cold Garden, 1100 11th Street SW

Price: Tickets are $40 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Spanish Fiesta at Market Wines

What: If you’re longing for a taste of Spain, you’ll want to visit Market Wines for this wine tasting featuring flavours from the sunny country. There will be wines from the region paired with a carefully curated charcuterie board.

When: November 2, 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Market Wines University District, 4109 University Avenue NW

Price: Tickets are $52.50 and can be purchased online here

Ghosts and Gourmet

What: To every foodie’s delight, Ghosts and Gourmet is back at Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel this year! It’s mostly indoors but concludes with a spooky walk outside to learn all about the haunted history at Heritage Park. To see the full menu, click here.

When: October 31, doors open at 6 pm and food is served at 6:45

Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: Tickets are $85.95 plus GST and can be purchased by calling and booking a table ahead at 403-268-8500.

Mayor’s Halloween Storytime

What: Head to the Central Library to hear Mayor Jyoti Gondek read a delightfully fun, scary story, and don’t forget to wear a costume!

When: October 31, 10 to 10:30 am

Where: Central Library – Level 1 – Shaikh Family Welcome Gallery

Price: FREE

Trick or Treating at Calgary Malls

What: If you have little ones who don’t do so well in the cold, consider checking out one of these spots around Calgary that are offering free candy for trick-or-treaters on Halloween! There is a free candy scavenger hunt at Cabela’s and Bass Pro locations around Calgary and trick-or-treating at Marlborough Mall and Sunridge Mall between 11 am and 4 pm and at North Hill from 4 to 5 pm while supplies last.

When: October 31

Where: Various spots around Calgary

Price: FREE

Screamfest

What: Screamfest has a massive lineup of spooky activities scheduled and is one of the many things to do during October in Calgary. From haunted houses to monster trucks, you’re bound to be entertained. To see a full list of what’s ahead, click here.

When: October 2023

Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here

Spooky Studio at Nvrlnd.

What: Original interactive art displays created by local artist Patrick O’Neill are available to view this weekend. It is a unique Halloween experience because “there are no actors, no blood and guts, and no jump scares — just immersive spooky scenes to spark your imagination and get lost in,” according to the event.

When: Until October 31, open from Wednesday to Sunday with varying times

Where: Nvrlnd. Arts Foundation, The Boutique, 1048 21st Avenue SE

Price: Tickets are $10 for kids ages 6 to 12 and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.

Dracula at Pumphouse Theatre

What: Dracula is showing at the Pumphouse Theatre this month and into the first week of November. It’s the perfect way to stay warm and get into the spooky season. If you don’t make it this week mark it on your calendars for October 31 because the Halloween show will even have a costume contest!

When: Running until November 4

Where: Pumphouse Theatre, 2140 Pumphouse Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $27.96 and can be purchased online here

Pumpkins After Dark

What: One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events running this weekend, with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to check out! Click here to peek at some of the new works on display this year.

When: Until October 31

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here

Spooktacular Mini Golf

What: Try your hand at spooky mini golf right next door to Pumpkins After Dark! There are Halloween-themed holes with a couple of jump scares that are bound to give you a small fright!

When: Running until October 31 from Thursday to Sunday

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: $10 to $15 and can be purchased online here