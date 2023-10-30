12 amazing things to do in Calgary this week: October 30 to November 3
If you live for spooky season, this week is your time to shine with so many different Halloween things to do around Calgary!
From indoor trick-or-treating if you have little ones to some more adult-friendly events, there’s so much to check out this week.
Catch the Nightmare Before Christmas in 4D
What: This classic holiday favourite is showing at Cineplex for the next few days. You can either watch it in the regular theatre or try it in 4D and experience all the awesome special effects!
When: Running until November 2
Where: Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, 6455 Macleod Trail SW
Tickets: Tickets for the 4D movie are $20.50 for kids under 13 and $25.50 for adults. They can be purchased online here.
Ne Obliviscaris
What: This concert is for the true metal fans out there. Ne Obliviscaris is coming to Calgary at the start of the month. The band out of Australia is a progressive metal band known for its incredible melodic metal tracks.
When: November 1, 7:30 pm
Where: Palace Theatre, 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: General admission is $96, and tickets can be purchased online here
Cold Garden’s Murder Mystery: Ghost Party!
What: Cold Garden is hosting the “greatest Halloween séance of all time” on Halloween night! It’s an interactive murder mystery ghost party, where the brewery will be filled with all kinds of spirits — both characters and drinks.
When: October 31, 8:30 to 10:30 pm
Where: Cold Garden, 1100 11th Street SW
Price: Tickets are $40 plus tax and can be purchased online here
Spanish Fiesta at Market Wines
What: If you’re longing for a taste of Spain, you’ll want to visit Market Wines for this wine tasting featuring flavours from the sunny country. There will be wines from the region paired with a carefully curated charcuterie board.
When: November 2, 6:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: Market Wines University District, 4109 University Avenue NW
Price: Tickets are $52.50 and can be purchased online here
Ghosts and Gourmet
What: To every foodie’s delight, Ghosts and Gourmet is back at Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel this year! It’s mostly indoors but concludes with a spooky walk outside to learn all about the haunted history at Heritage Park. To see the full menu, click here.
When: October 31, doors open at 6 pm and food is served at 6:45
Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: Tickets are $85.95 plus GST and can be purchased by calling and booking a table ahead at 403-268-8500.
Mayor’s Halloween Storytime
What: Head to the Central Library to hear Mayor Jyoti Gondek read a delightfully fun, scary story, and don’t forget to wear a costume!
When: October 31, 10 to 10:30 am
Where: Central Library – Level 1 – Shaikh Family Welcome Gallery
Price: FREE
Trick or Treating at Calgary Malls
What: If you have little ones who don’t do so well in the cold, consider checking out one of these spots around Calgary that are offering free candy for trick-or-treaters on Halloween! There is a free candy scavenger hunt at Cabela’s and Bass Pro locations around Calgary and trick-or-treating at Marlborough Mall and Sunridge Mall between 11 am and 4 pm and at North Hill from 4 to 5 pm while supplies last.
When: October 31
Where: Various spots around Calgary
Price: FREE
Screamfest
What: Screamfest has a massive lineup of spooky activities scheduled and is one of the many things to do during October in Calgary. From haunted houses to monster trucks, you’re bound to be entertained. To see a full list of what’s ahead, click here.
When: October 2023
Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE
Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here
Spooky Studio at Nvrlnd.
What: Original interactive art displays created by local artist Patrick O’Neill are available to view this weekend. It is a unique Halloween experience because “there are no actors, no blood and guts, and no jump scares — just immersive spooky scenes to spark your imagination and get lost in,” according to the event.
When: Until October 31, open from Wednesday to Sunday with varying times
Where: Nvrlnd. Arts Foundation, The Boutique, 1048 21st Avenue SE
Price: Tickets are $10 for kids ages 6 to 12 and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.
Dracula at Pumphouse Theatre
What: Dracula is showing at the Pumphouse Theatre this month and into the first week of November. It’s the perfect way to stay warm and get into the spooky season. If you don’t make it this week mark it on your calendars for October 31 because the Halloween show will even have a costume contest!
When: Running until November 4
Where: Pumphouse Theatre, 2140 Pumphouse Avenue SW
Price: Tickets are $27.96 and can be purchased online here
Pumpkins After Dark
What: One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events running this weekend, with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to check out! Click here to peek at some of the new works on display this year.
When: Until October 31
Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here
Spooktacular Mini Golf
What: Try your hand at spooky mini golf right next door to Pumpkins After Dark! There are Halloween-themed holes with a couple of jump scares that are bound to give you a small fright!
When: Running until October 31 from Thursday to Sunday
Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Price: $10 to $15 and can be purchased online here