Ready to get lost in a winter wonderland? Next month, ZOOLIGHTS is returning to Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo for its 26th year — and it looks bigger and better than ever before.

The festive event, which is presented by Olympia Trust Company, will run for seven weeks from November 18 to January 8 and promises a whole host of brand-new features — like themed areas, fun activities, and thrilling storytelling experiences.

Of course, the annual classics will be making a comeback, too. Guests will get to visit Santa’s Cabin, skate at the outdoor ice rink, indulge in a hot chocolate from The Chocolate Bar, and much more.

Excited? We know we are. Here’s a look at some of the most magical things you can see and do during your visit.

Return to the Wild

Make your way to the Prehistoric Park and join the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo in a celebration of its conservation success through art and illumination. Dazzling lights tell the story of a crane chick’s journey from its small, speckled egg to the moment it spreads its wings and takes flight.

Forest of Kenya

Wander through the zoo’s African animal habitat and immerse yourself in stories inspired by the deep forests that surround Mount Kenya. Gaze in awe as bright lights showcase the biodiversity of Kenya and celebrate the community-led conservation initiatives the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is so proud to be part of. There’s even an interactive drumming experience.

Garden of Light

In this stunning display, colourful lights and flower figures take over The Dorothy Harvie Garden, making for a truly magical sight. Stroll through the glowing garden and take it all in or make things a little more special by watching from one of the zoo’s private Snow Globes. Globes are available to rent for two, four, or six people and are comfortably furnished, with a dedicated service member to bring you food and refreshments — ideal for a special event or date night.

It’s All About Family

While you stroll around the zoo with your family, why not get to know some other families around you? Head on over to the Gorilla Amphitheatre, where you’ll be introduced to one of the most popular families at the zoo — the gorilla troop. Meet each member and learn about their lives and relationships through spoken word poetry and a creative light show.

Polar Wonderland

This brand-new themed section pays homage to the majestic animals of the North and South poles. Celebrate winter as you learn about these fascinating creatures amidst a backdrop full of blue hues and stunning snowflakes.

Wildlife Carousel presented by Excel Homes

Located at the west end of the zoo, the ever-popular wildlife carousel will be operating nightly throughout ZOOLIGHTS. So, you can go for a ride as the bright twinkling lights fly by. What’s more, this year, the carousel is completely free — thanks to Excel Homes.

To see the complete list of this year’s events and activities at ZOOLIGHTS, or to purchase tickets, click here.

When: Friday, November 18 to Tuesday, January 8

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 Street George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Price: For children, tickets are $14.95; for general admission (16-plus), tickets are $21.95 and can be purchased here. Admission is free for those under three.