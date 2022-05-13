It’s been named one of the most loved destinations in the world, and soon you’ll have to pay for parking in this Alberta mountain town.

Canmore has announced that paid parking will come into effect in the town centre starting in late June.

Paid parking is in effect seven days per week from 8 am to 8 pm, with peak season rates (May 15 – October 14) costing $3/hour, while low season rates (October 15 – May 14) costing $2/hour.

You might also like: Jasper is opening its first new hotel in nearly 40 years next month (RENDERINGS)

A dazzling new glamping resort opens just outside of Edmonton this month

11 outrageous roadside attractions to check out in Alberta

Canmore Resident Parking Permit holders get up to three hours free in all paid zones per day.

Monthly parking passes will be available as an add-on option to those eligible for a Canmore Resident Parking Permit.

The monthly parking passes would allow all-day parking in the four parking lots shown in green on the map above. The monthly passes will not be available (TBD July) until after the Canmore Resident Parking Permits are issued, according to the town’s website.

Red areas on the map are Canmore Resident Parking Permit zones; parking is only available to permit holders.

Payment for parking can be made by the smartphone app, virtual pay stations online, or credit card at pay stations.

The town says the paid parking program “ensures prime parking is used for the highest value uses, that parking is available most times on each block face and in each parking lot, and reduces up to 30% of vehicle congestion by significantly reducing time spent hunting for spots.”

It will also fund transportation initiatives like fare-free transit and town centre enhancements.

So, there you have it. Putting out a little extra coin for parking to visit and spend some time in one of the most gorgeous towns in Alberta isn’t an awful trade off, right?