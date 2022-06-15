Highly anticipated Burger’s Priest location to officially open in Southpointe soon

If you’re a foodie, you’re gonna want to listen up.

The burger joint that has captured the heart (and stomach) of Ontario, The Burger’s Priest, is finally opening its much-anticipated location in Calgary’s Southpointe neighbourhood at 4600 130th Avenue SE on June 18, where it’ll be slinging its beloved Canadian smash burgers and wildly enticing additional menu items.

The chain that’s developed a cult-like following for its edgy origin story, high-quality ingredients, and unique menu, today has 27 locations across Canada — and more soon to come to the Calgary area.

The empire’s cultivation first began in California, where The Burger’s Priest founder Shant Mardirosian grew up. Having always revered a good patty, when he moved to Toronto to pursue the life of priesthood, he ended up finding his true calling — creating a burger worthy of ordainment.

But the business’s unique story is not all that lends to the joint’s uber-loyal fanbase. Each of the locations has a cool atmosphere where you’ll always hear loud music playing and never catch an employee in a uniform.

The menu is appealing too, to say the least — with a wide range of burgers, including chicken burgers and veggie patties, milkshakes, compelling sides, hot dogs, and a secret menu loaded with deliciously creative modifications — like the addition of a grilled cheese bun. Yes, you read that right.

Even the names of the burgers at The Burger’s Priest (especially on the secret menu), are enough to get a kick out of — but eating your way through this menu is the only proper way to experience it.

Luckily, that can be done soon in Calgary, with the newest The Burger’s Priest location in Southpointe to open on June 18 at 4600 130th Avenue.

To learn more about The Burger’s Priest or to browse their menu, visit theburgerspriest.com. For updates on new locations and more, follow them on Instagram.

Address: 4600 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-943-4708

