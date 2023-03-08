A new Netflix series will be filmed in Alberta this summer

Alberta is welcoming yet another TV production, with a Netflix series being filmed in the province this summer.

The Western action drama, The Abandons, was first announced back in November 2021, with Netflix giving the show a 10-episode order, per Variety.

The series synopsis on IMDb describes “when a corrupt force of wealth and power covets the lands of a group of diverse and atypical families and tries to drive them out, they must pursue their Manifest Destiny.”

The series will also be helmed by Kurt Sutter, who was the executive producer for the TV series Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C.

Deadline also reported that the series “follows a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon when a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out.”

According to the ACTRA, production is set to start in Calgary and the surrounding area on June 12 and wrap on November 10.

Little information has been given about the cast, but we’ll surely keep you in the know when more details are released.

No release date has been given for the series; however, since it’s being filmed late into this year, we think a release date sometime in 2024 is likely.

The series will also be filmed in parts of Oregon, per What’s on Netflix.