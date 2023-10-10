Thanksgiving was so warm in Alberta some spots toppled records from 1921

A period of warm weather has forced records that have stood for more than 100 years in Alberta to fall as the province was treated to a hot Thanksgiving.
Heat records in parts of Alberta fell on Monday, as a vast portion of the province basked in unseasonably high temperatures.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) released a weather summary of the records that were shattered yesterday, including in Edmonton and Calgary.
Numerous areas set a daily maximum temperature record on October 9, 2023, including the following:
Brooks Area
New record of 28.3°C
Old record of 27.8°C set in 1943
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Calgary Area
New record of 25.4°C
Old record of 24.4°C set in 1921
Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Edmonton (Int’l Aprt) Area
New record of 25.2°C
Old record of 25°C set in 1991
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Jasper Area
New record of 24.4°C
Old record of 22.8°C set in 1921
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Red Deer Area
New record of 26.8°C
Old record of 26.7°C set in 1934
Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Three Hills Area
New record of 27.7°C
Old record of 26.7°C set in 1934
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Waterton Park Area
New record of 24.7°C
Old record of 23.6°C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1976
The ECCC added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.