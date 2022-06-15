SportsHockeySports mediaOilers

"Just gutted": Edmonton sportswriter Terry Jones suddenly let go after 50+ year career

Jun 15 2022, 11:37 pm
After working for the company for over 50 years, Terry Jones likely didn’t expect his departure from Postmedia to be a surprise.

Jones, born in 1948 in Lacombe, Alberta, has one of Canada’s most extensive journalism resumes, having covered 20 Super Bowls, and a Canadian record 16 Olympics, as well as countless Edmonton Oilers games, Grey Cups, and various other sporting events across the country.

But a shock phone call seemingly ended his journalism career, at least for the time being.

“My last scoop,” Terry Jones tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. “At 1 p.m. today, after beginning my career at The Edmonton Journal in 1967 I received a phone call from Toronto informing me my position had been eliminated by Post Media. Thank you all so much for reading. Hardly the way I hoped it would end. -30-.”

Jones worked for the Journal from 1967-1982, before joining the Edmonton Sun that year. Postmedia and its syndication network were founded in 2010, merging much of the content of the Sun and the Journal.

Jones’ colleagues and readers had plenty of reaction to the news:

The Edmonton Elks also offered their thanks to Jones, saying “you were passionate, & pointed sometimes, but we always appreciated the coverage.”

Jones shared in a follow up tweet that he was “just gutted by the news.”

Jones’ final story came yesterday, writing about the Edmonton Oil Kings’ upcoming Memorial Cup run.

