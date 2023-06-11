Teams are calling the Flames to ask about trading for Hanifin: report

Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin is the latest member of the roster to see his name tossed into trade rumours once again.

During an intermission panel during Saturday night’s broadcast of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that teams have been calling Calgary to enquire if they could pick up Hanifin in a trade.

“I think one of the names you’re going to start to hear a little bit here is Noah Hanifin from Calgary. He’s got one more year, like a lot of the Calgary players do, and I think teams have begun to ask the Flames, ‘what exactly are you thinking about here? What’s the future?”

Hanifin is currently heading into the final year of a six-year contract worth $4.95 million.

Hanifin has spent the last five years in Calgary after being a pivotal piece of a blockbuster trade back in 2018, which sent Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland and Adam Fox to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Hanifin and Elias Lindholm.

Hanifin had seven goals, 31 assists and a plus-minus of +2 in 81 games this season for the Flames, where he averaged 22:39 of ice time per night.

It’ll be an interesting offseason for first-year general manager Craig Conroy, who has both five draft picks this year as well as five of the team’s 23-man roster headed to unrestricted free agency this summer. Seven more players: including Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and assistant captain Mikael Backlund are slated to see their contracts expire after the 2023-24 campaign.

“A lot of us are talking about Winnipeg right now, and for good reason,” Friedman added. “But low-key, I think Calgary could be just as interesting a team as Winnipeg over the next few weeks, depending on how all these players feel about their futures.”