5 unique and sustainable gifts for your loved ones this holiday season

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and we’ll be starting our annual gift shopping before we know it. This time is typically a period of mass consumerism and a lot of waste can be accumulated. So in the spirit of sustainability, why not consider purchasing your loved ones more thoughtful, low-waste gifts this year?

By doing so, not only are you giving those who mean the most to you something unique and thoughtful, but you’re also taking the time to be kind to the planet.

With the help of Basic Goods, an earth-friendly online store on a mission to help people replace single-use products with affordable, planet-friendly alternatives, we’ve put together a list of sustainable gifts sure to please anyone on your holiday list.

Make it simple for your loved one to stay sustainable with these eco-friendly, non-toxic, BPA-free silicone storage bags. These handy bags help prevent food from getting stale while saving one money on disposable plastic storage bags week after week. They are also microwave and dishwasher safe — ensuring any leftovers can be reheated with ease and that cleaning afterwards is a breeze.

Know someone who loves to clean? These stylish, easy-to-store, and zero-waste dish blocks are great for the planet and perfect for scrubbing dishes. Instead of a plastic bottle, this all-natural block comes in a sturdy metal tin. Simply swipe it with a cleaning brush to tackle pots and pans. When the block runs out, you can purchase a replacement one and pop it in the same reusable tin.

Replacing plastic brushes endlessly can be a bit of a chore, so save someone the bother by gifting one of these beautiful Basic Goods Agave Bamboo Brushes. These sturdy and stylish brushes are sure to become an essential tool in any kitchen cleaning routine. Not only do these products last for months, but the natural materials mean they won’t fill the garbage or the ocean with any nasties. When you want to swap out the replacement heads, simply hold onto the handle to swap out the replacement heads.

Be the reason your friend never needs to buy a plastic bag for their groceries again. These handy muslin bags, made from organic cotton, come in three stylish colours and designs — making them the perfect accessory to any outfit. The breathable fabric also ensures any fresh produce inside the bag stays fresh on the trip home from the store.

Measuring laundry detergent can be a pain, not to mention it gets a little messy sometimes. Make someone’s laundry day easier with these fragrant, eco-friendly strips. Not only are they easy to use, but they also leave clothes feeling super soft. Plus, the strips are free of parabens, phosphates, phthalates, bleaches, and dyes — ideal for sensitive skin.

