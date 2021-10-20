Indie furniture brand Sundays to open first Calgary outpost next month

Lovers of cozy sofas, neutrals, and mega-hygge vibes, rejoice! For the first time ever, Calgary customers can experience wares from furniture brand Sundays in person.

The Vancouver-born company was launched in 2019 by four friends and currently has in-person pop-up locations in Vancouver and Toronto — and now it’s coming to YYC.

The direct-to-consumer line has developed a fair amount of buzz over their IG-worthy sofas (arguably their signature item) and other curated pieces, and the brand aims to take the frustration and high fees out of home shopping.

Sundays is set to arrive at the brand new Socality House this fall. The community hub will be a creative house and cafe, with a focus on being a place where people can gather and connect.

The two-storey space has been designed by Calgary-based FORT Architecture, and will be completely outfitted in Sundays furniture. See something you like? You can scan a QR code to purchase your favourite pieces right on the spot.

The 831 17th Avenue creative house is slated to open in late November and, in addition to being home to Sundays’ comfy couches and other iconic pieces, the space will feature Monogram Coffee and offers a perfect place to gather in one of the city’s busiest social districts.

Sarah Bresler, PR representative for Sundays, told Daily Hive that the inclusion of the brand at Socality House aligns perfectly with Sundays’ pillar of Connection.

“They’re really excited to be a part of this creative, collaborative, innovative space with brands and aesthetic they admire, including FORT Architecture and Monogram Coffee, and, of course, Socality itself,” said Bresler.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted about an opening date so that you can stop by Socality House ASAP to peep some stunning furniture and enjoy a coffee at what is sure to be the newest hotspot for creativity and connection on 17th Ave.

And if you just can’t wait for the space to open, you can shop Sundays’ collection of sofas, chairs, tables, bedroom items, accessories, and more online in the meantime.

Address: 831 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

With files from Cassandra Gill