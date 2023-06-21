17th Ave’s summer festival returns this June for its second year in Calgary

The summer sun is in the sky, and that means one thing — festival season is here! Due to popular demand, Calgary’s Summer On 17th is returning to 17th Ave for its second year, and it’s pulling out all the stops this time.

The festival will commence on Wednesday, June 21 with a special kick-off party at 6 pm in Tomkins Park. This event will give attendees a sneak peek of what’s to come from the festival, which runs until Saturday, September 23.

Throughout the three-month extravaganza, there will be free events happening almost every day, including favourites from last year and some exciting new attractions. From movies in the park to live bands, theatrical performances, and fitness classes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Daily events

Experience something new almost every day! Attendees can watch inspiring performances and demonstrations that showcase the diversity of Calgary on “Multicultural Mondays,” groove to the sound of popular local bands on “Big Music Fridays,” and immerse themselves in theatre on “Theatrical Thursdays,” which will feature local talents such as a popular improv troupe, a magician, and whimsical circus performers.

Saturdays will provide a blast from the past as cover bands and retro groups channel ’70s and ’80s favourites like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Elvis, while Sundays will get you working up a sweat with high-intensity workout sessions, yoga classes, or rounds of boxing in the park.

Canada Day celebrations

Summer On 17th also features special programming on Canada Day (July 1) in the form of a full-day celebration at Tomkins Park with live music, Indigenous hoop dancing, roving acrobatic and theatrical performers, line dancing, and more.

Stampede festivities

And, during the Calgary Stampede (July 7 to July 16), it will host its very own spin on the iconic 10-day festival. This will include live music daily from popular musicians as well as a Stampede brunch, and outdoor screenings of classic Western films.

Whether you’re looking for a date night out, family-friendly attractions, or simply want to fill your summer with local and budget-friendly things to do, Summer On 17th is a great opportunity to spend time outdoors, make memories, and support local businesses while you’re at it.

You can check out the full action-packed schedule for Summer on 17th here.

When: June 21 to September 23

Where: 17th Ave SW, Calgary

Cost: Free