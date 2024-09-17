When you picture someone living with dementia, what do you see?

You’re probably not imagining people being active, enjoying their favourite activities, or actually having fun, but the truth is, people living with dementia can be engaged members of the community with the right support in place

StillMe is a social movement that aims to inspire local change by challenging the myths and stigma surrounding these diseases and encouraging people to build strong relationships and stay connected. The movement also provides tips for having great visits and shares ways to stay involved with loved ones after a diagnosis.

Meet the Lucas family

Anne Lucas is one person whom dementia has impacted. Her mother, Joan, lived with Alzheimer’s — the most common type of dementia — for 15 years.

Joan’s symptoms became evident when she had to ask the same question several times, began losing things, and became easily frustrated and confused when doing regular activities.

“It was extremely difficult to see her go through forgetfulness,” recalls Anne. “It was hard to tell her she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, but her first words were, ‘Thank you. I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t know what.’”

Finding support

This was uncharted territory for the Lucas family, so Anne reached out to Alzheimer Calgary for support. She, her dad, and her daughters took the caregiver education sessions, where they learned important strategies for providing Joan with care and empathy during an uncertain time.

“After her diagnosis, I realized I had been given two moms: my real mom and my Alzheimer’s mom,” Anne says.

Thanks to Alzheimer Calgary, she was able to learn some great strategies and communication techniques. “It was tough at first, but helped her [Joan] feel less anxious and upset, especially when transitioning to assisted living.”

Walking for a cause

Despite the difficulties that come with Alzheimer’s, the Lucas family took great care to remain a united front.

Anne’s oldest daughter, Amanda, suggested they all do the Alzheimer Calgary Walk & Run as a way to honour Joan. “Team Joanie” got incredible support from family and friends, and the Lucas family is now in their 14th year participating in the walk.

“Looking back from our first walk until now and seeing the improvements made through understanding and medications for Alzheimer’s has been truly amazing,” says Anne.

The Alzheimer Calgary Walk & Run, presented by Trico LivingWell, raises money to help local families and people impacted by dementia through education, support, and resources.

A key part of the event is breaking down stigma, raising awareness, and building compassion and empathy for a community of people who are often misunderstood.

Alzheimer Calgary wants everyone impacted by dementia to know they are not alone, and that people living with dementia can still enjoy many of their favourite activities — sometimes even for years post-diagnosis.

You’re never alone

This year’s Alzheimer Calgary Walk & Run presented by TricoLivingWell is happening on Sunday, October 13, at Prince’s Island Park. Participants will include those living with dementia and over 1500 other community members who have been impacted by the disease.

It’s a great opportunity to be active and surround yourself with people who have been in your shoes, proving that you’re never alone.

“I am so proud of my family for taking part every year, and that we do this together to honour my mom,” says Anne. “Crossing the finish line holding hands as a family makes me cry.”

If you feel hopeless or frustrated when it comes to navigating Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia, it isn’t your fault. Dementia is too often misunderstood, stigmatized, and tough to talk about. But with the proper tools and coping strategies, hope, confidence, and support are within reach.

Visit stillme.ca to learn more about the tools and programs available to anyone interested in learning more about life with dementia, and be sure to register for the Alzheimer Calgary Walk & Run happening in October.

When: October 13, 2024

Time: 8 am to 12 pm

Where: Prince’s Island Park — 698 Eau Claire Ave SW, Calgary