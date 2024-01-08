SportsFootballStampeders

Calgary Stampeders punter from Grey Cup team dead at 46

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Jan 8 2024, 2:14 pm
Calgary Stampeders punter from Grey Cup team dead at 46
@calstampeders/X

Former Calgary Stampeders punter Burke Dales has died at the age of 46, as confirmed by the team on Sunday afternoon.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

A key player in the team’s 2008 Grey Cup win, Dales had also become a fixture in Calgary after his illustrious football career. Originally from Collingwood, Ontario, he contributed significantly during his seven seasons with the Stampeders from 2005 to 2011.

Dales earned recognition as a West Division all-star four times (2006, 2009, 2010, and 2011) and received league honours in 2010 and 2011.

“Burke excelled during his career with the Stampeders, and he brought an uncommon level of competitiveness to his position,” Stampeders president John Hufnagel said in a statement. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Beyond his time with the Stampeders, Dales was signed to an NFL deal by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2002.

The Concordia University graduate also had stints with the Montreal Alouettes (2003 and 2013) and the Edmonton Elks (2012-2013) before retiring in May 2014.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Football
+ Stampeders
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop