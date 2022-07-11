One dead, two missing after boat capsizes in Alberta Rockies

One person is dead and two people are missing after a boat capsized at a popular campground area in the Alberta Rockies.

Canmore RCMP says on Sunday at approximately 2 pm Mounties were dispatched to a report of a capsized boat in the Spray Lakes campground area of the Spray Valley Provincial Park.

There were four occupants in the boat at the time it capsized and one person was self-rescued, one was confirmed deceased, and two remain unaccounted for, police say.

Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alberta Conservation Officers and RCMP are continuing search efforts.

Mounties say further details cannot be provided on the occupants of the boat at this time pending their identification and notification of next of kin.

At this time, Canmore RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area.