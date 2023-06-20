Nine spots in Alberta saw more than 100 mm of rain from recent storm

Heavy rains that began on Saturday in parts of Alberta have led to a hefty rainfall total for some areas, with nine spots netting more than 100 millimetres of rain.

According to a new weather summary published by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a “low-pressure system brought significant precipitation amounts to west-central Alberta from Saturday, June 17, 2023 evening until Tuesday, June 20 morning.”

You might also like: Dozens of people rescued after 55 cm of snow falls in Jasper National Park

SNOW-WAY: Parts of Alberta just got some heavy June snow (PHOTOS)

Precipitation totals as of 2 pm MDT June 20 are as follows (amounts in millimetres):

Hendrickson Creek: 174.1

Carrot Creek: 141.3

Evansburg: 130.6

Nordegg: 129.7

Willow Creek: 128.2

Edson: 125.3

Breton Plots: 112.7

Jasper: 105.5

Tomahawk: 105.1

Between 20 and 60 centimeters of snow was also reported over parts of Jasper National Park and Highway 40, between Grande Cache and Cadomin.

“Along with hazardous road conditions, the heavy wet snow also caused tree damage and power outages in several areas,” the ECCC added.

ECCC said that its summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.